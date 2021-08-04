CoreSite to Present at 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at the 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 10th. Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time at the St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder, CO.
Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 475+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005109/en/CoreSite Realty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare