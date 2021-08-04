CoreSite to Present at 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at the 7th Annual Cowen Communications Infrastructure Summit on Tuesday, August 10th. Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at 9:30 a.m. Mountain time at the St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder, CO.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.