CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION REPORTS 2ND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s GAAP net income for the second quarter was $145 million, or $0.60 per common share. Core earnings(1) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $130 million, or $0.54 per common share.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005221/en/

“This quarter we continued to make significant progress towards optimization of our liability structure. For the first six months of 2021 we successfully refinanced 12 legacy CIM securitizations supporting more than $5.6 billion loans,” said Mohit Marria, Chimera’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “The result of these transactions has lowered our overall cost of debt by approximately 245 basis points and we expect this cost savings to continue to benefit our shareholders in the future.”

(1) Core earnings per adjusted diluted common share is a non-GAAP measure. See additional discussion on page 5.

Other Information

Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate related securities.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

346,951

 

 

$

269,090

 

 

Non-Agency RMBS, at fair value (net of allowance for credit losses of $508 thousand and $180 thousand, respectively)

1,919,668

 

 

2,150,714

 

 

Agency RMBS, at fair value

76,820

 

 

90,738

 

 

Agency CMBS, at fair value

1,236,507

 

 

1,740,368

 

 

Loans held for investment, at fair value

12,150,868

 

 

13,112,129

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

75,314

 

 

81,158

 

 

Other assets

53,931

 

 

78,822

 

 

Total assets (1)

$

15,860,059

 

 

$

17,523,019

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

Secured financing agreements ($4.8 billion and $6.7 billion pledged as collateral, respectively)

$

3,554,428

 

 

$

4,636,847

 

 

Securitized debt, collateralized by Non-Agency RMBS ($453 million and $505 million pledged as collateral, respectively)

99,559

 

 

113,433

 

 

Securitized debt at fair value, collateralized by Loans held for investment ($11.5 billion and $12.4 billion pledged as collateral, respectively)

8,371,511

 

 

8,711,677

 

 

Long term debt

20,550

 

 

51,623

 

 

Payable for investments purchased

58,467

 

 

106,169

 

 

Accrued interest payable

23,128

 

 

40,950

 

 

Dividends payable

87,050

 

 

77,213

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

17,935

 

 

5,721

 

 

Total liabilities (1)

$

12,232,628

 

 

$

13,743,633

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

Preferred Stock, par value of $0.01 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized:

 

 

8.00% Series A cumulative redeemable: 5,800,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($145,000 liquidation preference)

$

58

 

 

$

58

 

 

8.00% Series B cumulative redeemable: 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($325,000 liquidation preference)

130

 

 

130

 

 

7.75% Series C cumulative redeemable: 10,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($260,000 liquidation preference)

104

 

 

104

 

 

8.00% Series D cumulative redeemable: 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($200,000 liquidation preference)

80

 

 

80

 

 

Common stock: par value $0.01 per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 235,557,640 and 230,556,760 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

2,356

 

 

2,306

 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

4,352,986

 

 

4,538,029

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

456,113

 

 

558,096

 

 

Cumulative earnings

4,202,806

 

 

3,881,894

 

 

Cumulative distributions to stockholders

(5,387,202

)

 

(5,201,311

)

 

Total stockholders' equity

$

3,627,431

 

 

$

3,779,386

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

15,860,059

 

 

$

17,523,019

 

 

(1) The Company's consolidated statements of financial condition include assets of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) that can only be used to settle obligations and liabilities of the VIE for which creditors do not have recourse to the primary beneficiary (Chimera Investment Corporation). As of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, total assets of consolidated VIEs were $11,090,458 and $12,165,017, respectively, and total liabilities of consolidated VIEs were $7,786,837 and $8,063,110, respectively.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

For the Quarters Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Net interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income (1)

$

252,677

 

 

$

245,922

 

 

 

$

495,805

 

 

$

546,189

 

 

Interest expense (2)

80,610

 

 

129,256

 

 

 

188,677

 

 

271,339

 

 

Net interest income

172,067

 

 

116,666

 

 

 

307,128

 

 

274,850

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Increase/(decrease) in provision for credit losses

453

 

 

(4,497

)

 

 

327

 

 

1,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other investment gains (losses):

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

201,000

 

 

Realized gains (losses) on terminations of interest rate swaps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(463,966

)

 

Net realized gains (losses) on derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(41,086

)

 

Net gains (losses) on derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(304,052

)

 

Net unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments at fair value

36,108

 

 

(171,921

)

 

 

306,120

 

 

(432,809

)

 

Net realized gains (losses) on sales of investments

7,517

 

 

26,380

 

 

 

45,313

 

 

102,234

 

 

Gains (losses) on extinguishment of debt

(21,777

)

 

459

 

 

 

(258,914

)

 

459

 

 

Total other gains (losses)

21,848

 

 

(145,082

)

 

 

92,519

 

 

(634,168

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

9,230

 

 

10,255

 

 

 

22,669

 

 

23,190

 

 

General and administrative expenses

6,173

 

 

5,963

 

 

 

11,371

 

 

11,100

 

 

Servicing and asset manager fees

9,081

 

 

10,072

 

 

 

18,362

 

 

20,601

 

 

Transaction expenses

5,745

 

 

4,710

 

 

 

22,182

 

 

9,616

 

 

Total other expenses

30,229

 

 

31,000

 

 

 

74,584

 

 

64,507

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

163,233

 

 

(54,919

)

 

 

324,736

 

 

(425,642

)

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

(88

)

 

36

 

 

 

3,824

 

 

68

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

163,321

 

 

$

(54,955

)

 

 

$

320,912

 

 

$

(425,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends on preferred stock

18,438

 

 

18,438

 

 

 

36,875

 

 

36,875

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$

144,883

 

 

$

(73,393

)

 

 

$

284,037

 

 

$

(462,585

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share available to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.63

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

 

$

1.23

 

 

$

(2.39

)

 

Diluted

$

0.60

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

(2.39

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

231,638,042

 

 

199,282,790

 

 

 

231,105,595

 

 

193,150,696

 

 

Diluted

241,739,536

 

 

199,282,790

 

 

 

251,723,940

 

 

193,150,696

 

 

(1) Includes interest income of consolidated VIEs of $149,115 and $169,127 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $307,214 and $343,809 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

(2) Includes interest expense of consolidated VIEs of $50,935 and $70,816 for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $116,141 and $135,445 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Quarters Ended

 

For the Six Months Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Comprehensive income (loss):

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

163,321

 

 

$

(54,955

)

 

$

320,912

 

 

$

(425,710

)

 

Other comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities, net

(26,215

)

 

61,399

 

 

(64,867

)

 

(137,805

)

 

Reclassification adjustment for net realized losses (gains) included in net income

(11,323

)

 

(26,380

)

 

(37,116

)

 

(33,021

)

 

Other comprehensive income (loss)

(37,538

)

 

35,019

 

 

(101,983

)

 

(170,826

)

 

Comprehensive income (loss) before preferred stock dividends

$

125,783

 

 

$

(19,936

)

 

$

218,929

 

 

$

(596,536

)

 

Dividends on preferred stock

$

18,438

 

 

$

18,438

 

 

$

36,875

 

 

$

36,875

 

 

Comprehensive income (loss) available to common stock shareholders

$

107,345

 

 

$

(38,374

)

 

$

182,054

 

 

$

(633,411

)

 

Core earnings

Core earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as GAAP net income excluding unrealized gains or losses on financial instruments carried at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in earnings, realized gains or losses on the sales of investments, gains or losses on the extinguishment of debt, interest expense on long term debt, changes in the provision for credit losses, and transaction expenses incurred. In addition, stock compensation expense charges incurred on awards to retirement eligible employees is reflected as an expense over a vesting period (36 months) rather than reported as an immediate expense.

As defined, core earnings is the Economic net interest income, as defined previously, reduced by compensation and benefits expenses (adjusted for awards to retirement eligible employees), general and administrative expenses, servicing and asset manager fees, income tax benefits or expenses incurred during the period, as well as the preferred dividend charges. We believe that the presentation of core earnings provides us and investors with a useful measure, but has important limitations. We believe core earnings as described above helps us and investors evaluate our financial performance period over period without the impact of certain transactions but, is of limited usefulness as an analytical tool. Therefore, core earnings should not be viewed in isolation and is not a substitute for net income or net income per basic share computed in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our methodology for calculating core earnings may differ from the methodologies employed by other REITs to calculate the same or similar supplemental performance measures, and accordingly, our reported core earnings may not be comparable to the core earnings reported by other REITs.

The following table provides GAAP measures of net income and net income per diluted share available to common stockholders for the periods presented and details with respect to reconciling the line items to core earnings and related per average diluted common share amounts. Core earnings is presented on an adjusted dilutive shares basis. Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

 

For the Quarters Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

GAAP Net income available to common stockholders

$

144,883

 

 

$

139,153

 

 

$

128,797

 

 

$

348,891

 

 

$

(73,393

)

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments at fair value

(36,108

)

 

(270,012

)

 

(61,379

)

 

(260,766

)

 

171,921

 

 

Net realized (gains) losses on sales of investments

(7,517

)

 

(37,796

)

 

329

 

 

(65,041

)

 

(26,380

)

 

(Gains) losses on extinguishment of debt

21,777

 

 

237,137

 

 

(919

)

 

55,794

 

 

(459

)

 

Interest expense on long term debt

959

 

 

1,076

 

 

1,197

 

 

1,495

 

 

4,391

 

 

Increase (decrease) in provision for credit losses

453

 

 

(126

)

 

13

 

 

(1,650

)

 

(4,497

)

 

Transaction expenses

5,745

 

 

16,437

 

 

3,827

 

 

1,624

 

 

4,710

 

 

Stock Compensation expense for retirement eligible awards

(361

)

 

661

 

 

(225

)

 

(275

)

 

(273

)

 

Core Earnings

$

129,831

 

 

$

86,530

 

 

$

71,640

 

 

$

80,072

 

 

$

76,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per diluted common share

$

0.60

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.32

 

 

$

(0.37

)

 

Core earnings per adjusted diluted common share

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

The following tables provide a summary of the Company’s MBS portfolio at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

 

June 30, 2021

 

Principal or
Notional Value
at Period-End
(dollars in
thousands)

 

Weighted
Average
Amortized
Cost Basis

 

Weighted
Average
Fair Value

 

Weighted
Average
Coupon

Weighted
Average Yield at
Period-End (1)

Non-Agency RMBS

 

 

 

 

Senior

$

1,405,783

 

$

49.69

 

79.45

 

4.4

%

17.4

%

Subordinated

827,198

 

67.30

 

73.04

 

3.9

%

6.5

%

Interest-only

4,217,507

 

5.06

 

4.71

 

1.7

%

12.7

%

Agency RMBS

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-only

1,164,844

 

9.47

 

6.60

 

1.3

%

1.4

%

Agency CMBS

 

 

 

 

 

Project loans

974,756

 

101.78

 

112.25

 

4.2

%

4.1

%

Interest-only

2,412,480

 

5.71

 

5.90

 

0.7

%

4.6

%

(1) Bond Equivalent Yield at period end.

 

December 31, 2020

 

Principal or
Notional Value
at Period-End
(dollars in
thousands)

 

Weighted
Average
Amortized
Cost Basis

 

Weighted
Average
Fair Value

 

Weighted
Average
Coupon

Weighted
Average Yield at
Period-End (1)

Non-Agency RMBS

 

 

 

 

Senior

$

1,560,135

 

$

50.65

 

$

81.90

 

4.5

%

16.9

%

Subordinated

905,674

 

62.46

 

67.43

 

3.8

%

6.3

%

Interest-only

5,628,240

 

4.43

 

4.66

 

1.5

%

16.2

%

Agency RMBS

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-only

1,262,963

 

9.41

 

7.18

 

1.7

%

1.6

%

Agency CMBS

 

 

 

 

 

Project loans

1,527,621

 

101.81

 

112.23

 

4.1

%

3.8

%

Interest-only

1,326,665

 

1.78

 

1.95

 

0.6

%

8.4

%

(1) Bond Equivalent Yield at period end.

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the secured financing agreements collateralized by MBS and Loans held for investment had the following remaining maturities and borrowing rates.

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Principal (1)

 

Weighted
Average
Borrowing
Rates

 

Range of
Borrowing Rates

 

Principal (1)

 

Weighted
Average
Borrowing
Rates

 

Range of
Borrowing Rates

Overnight

$

105,673

 

0.73%

 

0.70% - 0.78%

 

$

 

NA

 

NA

1 to 29 days

1,248,179

 

0.84%

 

0.08% - 3.25%

 

1,521,134

 

0.38%

 

0.20% - 2.72%

30 to 59 days

267,897

 

1.57%

 

1.38% - 1.96%

 

481,257

 

4.35%

 

2.42% - 6.61%

60 to 89 days

459,140

 

2.16%

 

1.38% - 2.44%

 

352,684

 

2.78%

 

1.34% - 6.30%

90 to 119 days

51,944

 

1.82%

 

1.82% - 1.82%

 

301,994

 

7.97%

 

7.97% - 7.97%

120 to 180 days

122,765

 

1.77%

 

1.77% - 1.77%

 

595,900

 

5.29%

 

2.40% - 6.26%

180 days to 1 year

146,296

 

1.79%

 

0.95% - 1.95%

 

345,204

 

3.60%

 

3.25% - 4.50%

1 to 2 years

837,513

 

3.96%

 

2.85% - 4.38%

 

 

NA

 

NA

2 to 3 years

 

NA

 

NA

 

642,696

 

4.91%

 

1.65% - 7.00%

Greater than 3 years

315,021

 

5.56%

 

5.56% - 5.56%

 

395,978

 

5.56%

 

5.56% - 5.56%

Total

$

3,554,428

 

2.30%

 

 

 

$

4,636,847

 

3.41%

 

 

(1) The values for secured financing agreements in the table above is net of $4 million and $8 million of deferred financing cost as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The following table summarizes certain characteristics of our portfolio at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

 

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

GAAP Leverage at period-end

3.3:1

3.6:1

GAAP Leverage at period-end (recourse)

1.0:1

1.2:1

 

June 30, 2021

December 31,
2020

 

June 30, 2021

December 31,
2020

Portfolio Composition

Amortized Cost

 

Fair Value

Non-Agency RMBS

10.4

%

10.2

%

 

12.5

%

12.6

%

Senior

5.0

%

5.0

%

 

7.3

%

7.5

%

Subordinated

3.9

%

3.6

%

 

3.9

%

3.6

%

Interest-only

1.5

%

1.6

%

 

1.3

%

1.5

%

Agency RMBS

0.8

%

0.7

%

 

0.5

%

0.5

%

Pass-through

%

%

 

%

%

Interest-only

0.8

%

0.7

%

 

0.5

%

0.5

%

Agency CMBS

8.0

%

10.0

%

 

8.0

%

10.2

%

Project loans

7.0

%

9.9

%

 

7.1

%

10.0

%

Interest-only

1.0

%

0.1

%

 

0.9

%

0.2

%

Loans held for investment

80.8

%

79.1

%

 

79.0

%

76.7

%

Fixed-rate percentage of portfolio

95.0

%

94.9

%

 

93.7

%

93.2

%

Adjustable-rate percentage of portfolio

5.0

%

5.1

%

 

6.3

%

6.8

%

Economic Net Interest Income

Our “Economic net interest income” is a non-GAAP financial measure, that equals interest income, less interest expense and realized losses on our interest rate swaps. Realized losses on our interest rate swaps are the periodic net settlement payments made or received. For the purpose of computing economic net interest income and ratios relating to cost of funds measures throughout this section, interest expense includes net payments on our interest rate swaps, which is presented as a part of Realized gains (losses) on derivatives in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income. Interest rate swaps are used to manage the increase in interest paid on repurchase agreements in a rising rate environment. Presenting the net contractual interest payments on interest rate swaps with the interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities reflects our total contractual interest payments. We believe this presentation is useful to investors because it depicts the economic value of our investment strategy by showing actual interest expense and net interest income. Where indicated, interest expense, including interest payments on interest rate swaps, is referred to as economic interest expense. Where indicated, net interest income reflecting interest payments on interest rate swaps, is referred to as economic net interest income.

The following table reconciles the GAAP and non-GAAP measurements reflected in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

 

GAAP
Interest
Income

 

GAAP
Interest
Expense

 

Net
Realized
(Gains)
Losses on
Interest
Rate
Swaps

 

Interest
Expense
on Long
Term
Debt

 

Economic
Interest
Expense

 

GAAP Net
Interest
Income

 

Net
Realized
Gains
(Losses) on
Interest
Rate
Swaps

 

Other (1)

 

Economic
Net
Interest
Income

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

$

252,677

 

 

$

80,610

 

$

 

$

(959

)

 

$

79,651

 

$

172,067

 

$

 

$

936

 

$

173,003

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

$

243,127

 

 

$

108,066

 

$

 

$

(1,076

)

 

$

106,990

 

$

135,061

 

$

 

$

1,065

 

$

136,126

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

$

236,156

 

 

$

120,285

 

$

 

$

(1,197

)

 

$

119,088

 

$

115,871

 

$

 

$

1,177

 

$

117,048

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

$

247,905

 

 

$

124,557

 

$

 

$

(1,495

)

 

$

123,062

 

$

123,348

 

$

 

$

1,487

 

$

124,835

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

$

245,922

 

 

$

129,256

 

$

 

$

(4,391

)

 

$

124,865

 

$

116,666

 

$

 

$

4,358

 

$

121,024

(1) Primarily interest expense on Long term debt and interest income on cash and cash equivalents.

The table below shows our average earning assets held, interest earned on assets, yield on average interest earning assets, average debt balance, economic interest expense, economic average cost of funds, economic net interest income, and net interest rate spread for the periods presented.

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

 

Average

Yield/Cost

 

Average

Balance

 

Interest

 

Average

Yield/Cost

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency RMBS

$

111,271

 

$

346

 

1.2

%

 

$

132,915

 

$

682

 

2.1

%

Agency CMBS

1,106,926

 

29,985

 

10.8

%

 

2,223,629

 

20,161

 

3.6

%

Non-Agency RMBS

1,499,262

 

69,716

 

18.6

%

 

1,758,255

 

57,515

 

13.1

%

Loans held for investment

11,744,270

 

152,607

 

5.2

%

 

13,202,723

 

167,531

 

5.1

%

Total

$

14,461,729

 

$

252,654

 

7.0

%

 

$

17,317,522

 

$

245,889

 

5.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Secured financing agreements collateralized by:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Agency RMBS

$

60,528

 

$

116

 

0.8

%

 

$

77,114

 

$

228

 

1.2

%

Agency CMBS

1,004,043

 

296

 

0.1

%

 

2,188,202

 

2,346

 

0.4

%

Non-Agency RMBS

852,582

 

7,616

 

3.6

%

 

1,292,934

 

22,408

 

6.9

%

Loans held for investment

1,875,395

 

16,483

 

3.5

%

 

2,978,013

 

27,338

 

3.7

%

Securitized debt

8,629,541

 

55,140

 

2.6

%

 

8,459,641

 

72,545

 

3.4

%

Total

$

12,422,089

 

$

79,651

 

2.6

%

 

$

14,995,904

 

$

124,865

 

3.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Economic net interest income/net interest rate spread

 

$

173,003

 

4.4

%

 

 

$

121,024

 

2.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest-earning assets/net interest margin

$

2,039,640

 

 

4.8

%

 

$

2,321,618

 

 

2.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest bearing liabilities

1.16

 

 

 

 

1.15

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Interest-earning assets at amortized cost

The table below shows our Net Income and Economic Net Interest Income as a percentage of average stockholders' equity and Core Earnings as a percentage of average common stockholders' equity. Return on average equity is defined as our GAAP net income (loss) as a percentage of average equity. Average equity is defined as the average of our beginning and ending stockholders' equity balance for the period reported. Economic Net Interest Income and Core Earnings are non-GAAP measures as defined in previous sections.

 

Return on
Average Equity

Economic Net
Interest
Income/Average
Equity *

Core
Earnings/Average
Common Equity

 

(Ratios have been annualized)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

18.16

%

19.24

%

19.47

%

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

17.16

%

14.82

%

12.62

%

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

15.76

%

12.53

%

10.21

%

For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

41.43

%

14.08

%

12.24

%

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

(6.62)

%

14.58

%

12.72

%

* Includes effect of realized losses on interest rate swaps and excludes long term debt expense.

The following table presents changes to Accretable Discount (net of premiums) as it pertains to our Non-Agency RMBS portfolio, excluding premiums on IOs, during the previous five quarters.

 

For the Quarters Ended

 

(dollars in thousands)

Accretable Discount (Net of Premiums)

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

Balance, beginning of period

$

358,562

 

 

$

409,690

 

 

$

422,981

 

 

$

410,447

 

 

$

438,232

 

Accretion of discount

(37,986

)

 

(24,023

)

 

(21,281

)

 

(20,045

)

 

(22,508

)

Purchases

(3,453

)

 

 

 

758

 

 

2,096

 

 

 

Sales and deconsolidation

(17,123

)

 

(41,651

)

 

98

 

 

 

 

(23,425

)

Transfers from/(to) credit reserve, net

38,024

 

 

14,546

 

 

7,134

 

 

30,483

 

 

18,148

 

Balance, end of period

$

338,024

 

 

$

358,562

 

 

$

409,690

 

 

$

422,981

 

 

$

410,447

 

Disclaimer

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “target,” “assume,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among other things, those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, under the caption “Risk Factors.” Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: our business and investment strategy; our ability to accurately forecast the payment of future dividends on our common and preferred stock, and the amount of such dividends; our ability to determine accurately the fair market value of our assets; availability of investment opportunities in real estate-related and other securities, including our valuation of potential opportunities that may arise as a result of current and future market dislocations; effect of the novel coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic on real estate market, financial markets and our Company, including the impact on the value, availability, financing and liquidity of mortgage assets; how COVID-19 may affect us, our operations and our personnel; our expected investments; changes in the value of our investments, including negative changes resulting in margin calls related to the financing of our assets; changes in interest rates and mortgage prepayment rates; prepayments of the mortgage and other loans underlying our mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, or other asset-backed securities, or ABS; rates of default, delinquencies or decreased recovery rates on our investments; general volatility of the securities markets in which we invest; our ability to maintain existing financing arrangements and our ability to obtain future financing arrangements; our ability to effect our strategy to securitize residential mortgage loans; interest rate mismatches between our investments and our borrowings used to finance such purchases; effects of interest rate caps on our adjustable-rate investments; the degree to which our hedging strategies may or may not protect us from interest rate volatility; the impact of and changes to various government programs, including in response to COVID-19; impact of and changes in governmental regulations, tax law and rates, accounting guidance, and similar matters; market trends in our industry, interest rates, the debt securities markets or the general economy; estimates relating to our ability to make distributions to our stockholders in the future; our understanding of our competition; availability of qualified personnel; our ability to maintain our classification as a real estate investment trust, or, REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or 1940 Act; our expectations regarding materiality or significance; and the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Chimera does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Chimera’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Chimera or matters attributable to Chimera or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Readers are advised that the financial information in this press release is based on company data available at the time of this presentation and, in certain circumstances, may not have been audited by the Company’s independent auditors.

Disclaimer

CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION REPORTS 2ND QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s GAAP net income for the second quarter was $145 million, or $0.60 per common share. Core earnings(1) for the …

