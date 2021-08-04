EVO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, reported revenue was $228.4 million compared to $205.5 million in the prior year, an increase of 11%. On a currency neutral basis, revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased 7%. On a GAAP basis for the six months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $4.0 million compared to a net loss of $22.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 24% to $76.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and on a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 20%.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) (“EVO” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reported revenue was $122.2 million compared to $94.3 million in the prior year, an increase of 30%. On a currency neutral basis, revenue for the quarter increased 23%. On a GAAP basis for the quarter, net income was $6.8 million compared to a net loss of $9.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 42% to $42.8 million for the quarter, and on a currency neutral basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 34%.

“I’m very pleased with our financial and business performance in the second quarter,” said James G. Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of EVO. “The Company’s results reflect our strong sales efforts, including new customer and partner signings and tech-enabled acquisitions, as many of our markets experienced solid economic recovery. We look forward to driving additional growth in the second half of the year, leveraging our diversified referral networks, investments in our products and services suite, and the continued macroeconomic tailwinds.”

Outlook

We now expect 2021 full-year GAAP revenue to range from $487 million to $496 million, representing growth of 11% to 13% over 2020 results. On a GAAP basis, net income is expected to range from $20 million to $28 million compared to a net loss of $4 million in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to range from $173 million to $178 million, reflecting growth of 18% to 21% over 2020 adjusted EBITDA. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to range from 35.5% to 35.9%, reflecting expansion of 200 to 250 basis points over the 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin.

To assist in understanding the impact COVID-19 is having on our business, the Company has posted a summary of its recent payment volume trends on its investor relations website at https://investor.evopayments.com/2Q21paymentvolume.

Non-GAAP financial measures

EVO Payments, Inc. has supplemented revenue, segment profit, net income (loss), earnings per share information and weighted average common shares determined in accordance with GAAP by providing these and other measures on an adjusted basis in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such measures may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. Management uses these adjusted financial performance measures for financial and operational decision making and as a means to facilitate period-to-period comparisons. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with other metrics, to set goals for and measure the performance of the business and to determine incentive compensation. The Company believes that these adjusted measures provide useful information to investors about the Company’s ongoing underlying operating performance and enhance the overall understanding of financial performance of the Company’s core business by presenting the Company’s results without giving effect to non-operational items such as equity-based compensation and costs related to transition, acquisition and integration matters, and giving effect to a normalized effective tax rate for the Company. This release also contains information on various financial measures presented on a currency-neutral basis. The Company believes these currency-neutral measures provide useful information to investors about the Company’s performance by excluding fluctuations caused solely by movements in currency exchange rates in the non-U.S. jurisdictions where the Company operates. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release.

Among other non-GAAP financial measures presented, this release contains a presentation of our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, and adjusted net income per share information. These measures do not purport to be an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, and are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments and, in the case of adjusted EBITDA, interest payments and debt service requirements. Further, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance. These measures, or measures similar to them, are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before provision for income taxes, net interest expense, and depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (including related depreciation and amortization), share-based compensation, gain (loss) on investment in equity securities, and transition, acquisition and integration costs.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude income taxes, the impact of net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (including related depreciation and amortization), share-based compensation, gain (loss) on investment in equity securities, transition, acquisition and integration costs, and amortization of acquisition intangibles and subsequently adjusted to give effect to a normalized tax rate for the Company.

The calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have limitations as analytical tools, including: (a) they do not reflect the Company’s cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) they do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company’s working capital needs; (c) in the case of adjusted EBITDA, it does not reflect the interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s indebtedness; (d) they do not reflect the Company’s tax expense or the cash requirements to pay the Company’s taxes; and (e) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and these measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Adjusted net income per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by pro forma weighted average shares. Pro forma weighted average shares is defined as GAAP common weighted average shares (equal to our weighted average Class A common shares) plus, our weighted average Class B common shares (for periods ended prior to June 30, 2021), our weighted average Blueapple common shares (for periods ended June 30, 2021), weighted average Class C common shares (for periods ended prior to June 30, 2021), weighted average Class D common shares, dilutive equity awards measured under the treasury stock method, and weighted average preferred shares (including paid-in-kind dividends). Weighted average preferred shares is defined as the weighted average shares of Class A common stock issuable upon a voluntary conversion of the Company’s Series A convertible preferred stock by its holder. Blueapple common shares (formerly Class B common shares) is defined as the weighted average Class A common shares issuable upon the exercise by Blueapple, Inc., a Delaware corporation which is controlled by entities affiliated with the Company’s founder and Chairman of the board of directors (“Blueapple”), of its right to cause the Company to use its commercially reasonable best efforts to pursue a public offering of up to 32,163,538 Class A common shares and use the net proceeds therefrom to purchase an equivalent number of the units of EVO Investco, LLC held by Blueapple. On May 25, 2021 each of the Company’s Class C common shares was automatically converted into one Class D common share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, weighted average Class D common shares includes the converted weighted average Class C common shares.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-GAAP measure defined as total long-term debt less available cash (cash on the balance sheet less certain merchant settlement account balances and merchant reserves) divided by the trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA. This ratio is frequently used by investors, and management believes this measure provides relevant and useful information.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change Revenue $ 122,235 $ 94,283 30 % $ 228,415 $ 205,452 11 % Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 18,028 19,212 (6 %) 35,155 42,341 (17 %) Selling, general and administrative 65,670 54,608 20 % 126,068 126,911 (1 %) Depreciation and amortization 20,695 20,525 1 % 41,621 41,949 (1 %) Impairment of intangible assets - 782 NM - 782 NM Total operating expenses 104,393 95,127 10 % 202,844 211,983 (4 %) Income (loss) from operations 17,842 (844 ) NM 25,571 (6,531 ) NM Other expense: Interest income 329 218 51 % 570 631 (10 %) Interest expense (6,061 ) (7,332 ) 17 % (12,159 ) (17,199 ) 29 % Income (loss) from investment in unconsolidated investees 52 175 (70 %) (111 ) 215 NM Gain on investment in equity securities 2,506 - NM 2,266 - NM Other expense, net (846 ) (1,756 ) 52 % (608 ) (1,805 ) 66 % Total other expense (4,020 ) (8,695 ) 54 % (10,042 ) (18,158 ) 45 % Income (loss) before income taxes 13,822 (9,539 ) NM 15,529 (24,689 ) NM Income tax (expense) benefit (7,045 ) 496 NM (11,575 ) 2,076 NM Net income (loss) 6,777 (9,043 ) NM 3,954 (22,613 ) NM Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities 2,157 1,049 106 % 3,225 2,088 54 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests of EVO Investco, LLC 1,457 (6,321 ) NM (1,592 ) (16,122 ) 90 % Net income (loss) attributable to EVO Payments, Inc. 3,163 (3,771 ) NM 2,321 (8,579 ) NM Less: Accrual of redeemable preferred stock paid-in-kind dividends 2,445 1,771 38 % 4,827 1,771 173 % Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common stock $ 718 $ (5,542 ) NM $ (2,506 ) $ (10,350 ) 76 % Earnings per share Basic $0.01 ($0.13 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.25 ) Diluted $0.01 ($0.13 ) ($0.05 ) ($0.25 ) Weighted average Class A common stock outstanding Basic 47,038,194 41,398,838 46,775,245 41,329,118 Diluted 47,038,194 41,398,838 46,775,245 41,329,118

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 2 - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 376,230 $ 418,439 Accounts receivable, net 14,563 17,052 Other receivables 17,731 20,128 Due from related parties 756 625 Inventory 5,468 5,221 Settlement processing assets 337,580 285,705 Other current assets 15,754 14,659 Total current assets 768,082 761,829 Equipment and improvements, net 77,638 83,606 Goodwill, net 391,407 383,108 Intangible assets, net 211,135 217,077 Investment in unconsolidated investees 464 839 Deferred tax assets 229,161 234,749 Operating lease right-of-use assets 31,227 35,124 Investment in equity securities, at fair value 27,427 25,526 Other assets 16,519 15,863 Total assets $ 1,753,060 $ 1,757,721 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Settlement lines of credit $ 11,610 $ 13,718 Current portion of long-term debt 4,628 4,628 Accounts payable 6,956 9,482 Accrued expenses 108,358 113,127 Settlement processing obligations 442,533 446,344 Current portion of operating lease liabilities, inclusive of related party liability of $1.2 million and $1.1 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 6,876 6,614 Due to related parties 5,401 5,124 Total current liabilities 586,362 599,037 Long-term debt, net of current portion 577,159 579,162 Due to related parties 185 185 Deferred tax liabilities 21,619 13,957 Tax receivable agreement obligations, inclusive of related party liability of $165.3 million and $164.3 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 175,754 173,890 ISO reserves 2,827 2,942 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion, inclusive of related party liability of $1.7 million and $2.2 million at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 26,484 30,968 Other long-term liabilities 8,205 7,047 Total liabilities 1,398,595 1,407,188 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,079,798 1,055,633 Redeemable preferred stock (par value, $0.0001 per share), Authorized, Issued and Outstanding – 152,250 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020. Liquidation preference: $163,380 and $158,647 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 158,945 154,118 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Class A common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 200,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 47,322,665 and 46,401,607 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 5 5 Class B common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 40,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 0 and 32,163,538 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - 3 Class C common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 4,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 0 and 1,720,425 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Class D common stock (par value $0.0001), Authorized - 32,000,000 shares, Issued and Outstanding - 3,822,074 and 2,390,870 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated deficit attributable to Class A common stock (706,557 ) (675,209 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,748 ) 1,045 Total EVO Payments, Inc. shareholders' deficit (709,300 ) (674,156 ) Nonredeemable non-controlling interests (174,978 ) (185,062 ) Total deficit (884,278 ) (859,218 ) Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, redeemable preferred stock, and shareholders' deficit $ 1,753,060 $ 1,757,721

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 3 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,954 $ (22,613 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 41,621 41,949 Unrealized gain on equity securities (2,266 ) - Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,337 1,337 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (97 ) Loss on disposal of equipment and improvements 628 1,052 Share-based compensation expense 12,287 9,475 Impairment of intangible assets - 782 Accrued interest expense - (4,133 ) Unrealized gain on forwards (1,804 ) - Deferred taxes, net 10,954 (3,411 ) Other 503 (325 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 2,285 1,581 Other receivables 2,653 7,236 Inventory (293 ) 569 Other current assets 568 (512 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,334 3,889 Other assets (957 ) (482 ) Related parties, net 206 (1,931 ) Accounts payable 1,845 (5,828 ) Accrued expenses (5,340 ) (13,370 ) Settlement processing funds, net (56,839 ) 26,198 Operating lease liabilities (3,680 ) (3,849 ) Other 590 (52 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,586 37,465 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (14,054 ) - Purchase of equipment and improvements (19,959 ) (8,674 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (4,600 ) (2,921 ) Collections of notes receivable 32 24 Net cash used in investing activities (38,581 ) (11,571 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 4,197 185,928 Repayments of long-term debt (9,596 ) (262,107 ) Contingent consideration paid (320 ) (1,006 ) Deferred cash consideration paid - (545 ) Repurchases of shares to satisfy minimum tax withholding (3,479 ) (1,195 ) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock - 149,250 Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs - (1,660 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 7,342 566 Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (9,476 ) (74 ) Contribution from non-controlling interest holders 488 - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,844 ) 69,157 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,285 ) (8,395 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (42,124 ) 86,656 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 418,539 304,089 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 376,415 $ 390,745

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 4 - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change Revenue $ 122,235 $ 94,283 30 % $ 228,415 $ 205,452 11 % Currency impact1 - 5,349 NM - 7,474 NM Currency-neutral revenue $ 122,235 $ 99,632 23 % $ 228,415 $ 212,926 7 % Net income (loss) $ 6,777 $ (9,043 ) NM $ 3,954 $ (22,613 ) NM Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (2,157 ) (1,049 ) (106 %) (3,225 ) (2,088 ) (54 %) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,045 (496 ) NM 11,575 (2,076 ) NM Interest expense, net 5,733 7,114 (19 %) 11,589 16,568 (30 %) Depreciation and amortization 20,695 20,525 1 % 41,621 41,949 (1 %) Gain on investment in equity securities (2,506 ) - NM (2,266 ) - NM Share-based compensation 6,489 5,890 10 % 12,287 9,475 30 % Transition, acquisition and integration costs2 715 7,151 (90 %) 981 20,334 (95 %) Adjusted EBITDA 42,790 30,092 42 % 76,517 61,549 24 % Currency impact1 - 1,792 NM - 2,244 NM Currency-neutral adjusted EBITDA $ 42,790 $ 31,883 34 % $ 76,517 $ 63,793 20 %

1 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average foreign exchange rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments include $0.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $2.4 million of employee termination benefits, $4.0 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments include $1.0 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $5.1 million of employee termination benefits, $11.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs, $2.7 million adjustment for fx remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities, and a $0.8 million of intangible asset impairment of a tradename.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 5 - Segment Information (unaudited) (dollar amount in thousands, transactions in millions) Three months ended June 30, 2021 % of Segment

revenue Adjustments1 2021

Adjusted 2020 % of Segment

revenue Adjustments2 Foreign

Exchange

impact3 2020

Adjusted Adjusted

% change Transactions Americas 268.5 209.0 28 % Europe 763.5 552.8 38 % Total 1,032.0 761.7 35 % Segment revenue Americas $ 76,979 63 % $ - $ 76,979 $ 61,952 66 % $ - $ 2,316 $ 64,268 20 % Europe 45,256 37 % - 45,256 32,331 34 % - 3,033 35,364 28 % Revenue 122,235 100 % - 122,235 94,283 100 % - 5,349 99,632 23 % Segment profit Americas 37,781 67 37,848 22,820 4,916 1,119 28,855 31 % Europe 17,055 (2,394 ) 14,661 6,794 1,540 673 9,007 63 % Total segment profit 54,836 (2,327 ) 52,509 29,614 6,456 1,792 37,862 39 % Corporate (10,255 ) 536 (9,719 ) (6,673 ) 694 - (5,979 ) (63 %) Total $ 44,581 $ (1,792 ) $ 42,790 $ 22,941 $ 7,150 $ 1,792 $ 31,883 34 % Segment profit margin - Americas 49.1 % 49.2 % 36.8 % 44.9 % Segment profit margin - Europe 37.7 % 32.4 % 21.0 % 25.5 % Margin - Total 36.5 % 35.0 % 24.3 % 32.0 % 1 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Americas segment profit include $0.1 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $0.1 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs, and excludes a gain on an investment in equity securities of $2.5 million. Corporate adjustments include $0.5 million of transition, acquisition, and integration related costs. 2 For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Americas segment profit adjustments include $1.7 million of employee termination benefits, $2.4 million of transition, acquisition an integration costs, and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. The Europe segment profit adjustments include $0.1 million of employee termination benefits, and $1.4 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs. 3 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average fx rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. Segment profit and Corporate exclude share-based compensation and therefore is not included in the Adjustments totals. Segment profit margin is defined as segment profit divided by segment revenue. Total margin includes Corporate expenses. Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Segment

revenue Adjustments1 2021

Adjusted 2020 % of Segment

revenue Adjustments2 Foreign

Exchange

impact3 2020

Adjusted Adjusted

% change Transactions Americas 506.6 475.4 7 % Europe 1,371.0 1,170.7 17 % Total 1,877.5 1,646.1 14 % Segment revenue Americas $ 147,406 65 % $ - $ 147,406 $ 132,824 65 % $ - $ 1,720 $ 134,544 10 % Europe 81,009 35 % - 81,009 72,628 35 % - 5,753 78,381 3 % Revenue 228,415 100 % - 228,415 205,452 100 % - 7,474 212,926 7 % Segment profit Americas 67,757 67 67,824 42,780 9,858 785 53,424 27 % Europe 26,181 (2,243 ) 23,938 15,617 6,696 1,460 23,773 1 % Total segment profit 93,938 (2,176 ) 91,762 58,397 16,554 2,245 77,197 19 % Corporate (16,137 ) 891 (15,246 ) (17,182 ) 3,778 - (13,404 ) (14 %) Total $ 77,801 $ (1,285 ) $ 76,517 $ 41,215 $ 20,332 $ 2,245 $ 63,793 20 % Segment profit margin - Americas 46.0 % 46.0 % 32.2 % 39.7 % Segment profit margin - Europe 32.3 % 29.5 % 21.5 % 30.3 % Margin - Total 34.1 % 33.5 % 20.1 % 30.0 % 1 For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Americas segment profit adjustments include $0.1 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs. Europe segment profit excludes a gain on an investment in equity securities of $2.3 million, and includes a $0.1 million adjustment of transition, acquisition and integration costs. Corporate adjustments includes $0.9 million of transition, acquisition, and integration related costs. 2 For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Americas segment profit adjustments include $3.1 million of employee termination benefits, $4.3 million of transition, acquisition an integration costs, $1.7 million adjustment for fx remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities, and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. The Europe adjustments include $1.3 million in employee termination benefits, $4.4 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs, and $1.0 million adjustment for fx remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities. Corporate adjustments include $0.6 million in employee termination benefits and $3.2 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs. 3 Represents the impact of currency shifts by adjusting prior year results to current period average foreign exchange rates for the currencies in which EVO conducts operations. Segment profit and Corporate exclude share-based compensation which is not included in the Adjustments totals. Segment profit margin is defined as segment profit divided by segment revenue. Total margin includes Corporate expenses.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 6 - Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change Net income (loss) $ 6,777 $ (9,043 ) NM $ 3,954 $ (22,613 ) NM Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated entities (2,157 ) (1,049 ) (106 %) (3,225 ) (2,088 ) (54 %) Income tax expense (benefit) 7,045 (496 ) NM 11,575 (2,076 ) NM Gain on investment in equity securities (2,506 ) - NM (2,266 ) - NM Share-based compensation 6,489 5,890 10 % 12,287 9,475 30 % Transition, acquisition and integration costs1 715 7,151 (90 %) 981 20,334 (95 %) Acquisition intangible amortization2 9,292 10,065 (8 %) 18,605 20,712 (10 %) Non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes 25,655 12,517 105 % 41,911 23,743 77 % Income taxes at normalized tax rate3 (5,798 ) (2,829 ) (105 %) (9,472 ) (5,366 ) (77 %) Adjusted net income $ 19,857 $ 9,688 105 % $ 32,439 $ 18,377 77 % Adjusted net income per share4 $ 0.21 $ 0.11 91 % $ 0.34 $ 0.21 62 % 1 For the three months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments include $0.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $2.4 million of employee termination benefits, $4.0 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, earnings adjustments include $1.0 million of transition, acquisition and integration related costs. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, earnings adjustments include $5.1 million of employee termination benefits, $11.7 million of transition, acquisition and integration costs, $2.7 million adjustment for fx remeasurement losses on intercompany assets and liabilities, and $0.8 million intangible asset impairment of a tradename. 2 Represents amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations and other merchant portfolio and related asset acquisitions. 3 Normalized corporate income tax expense calculated using 22.6% for all periods. 4 Reflects pro forma weighted average shares for the period using GAAP weighted average common shares (equal to weighted average Class A common shares), plus weighted average Class B shares (for periods ended June 30, 2020), weighted average Blueapple common shares (for periods ended June 30, 2021, formerly Class B common shares), weighted average Class C shares (for periods ended June 30, 2020), weighted average Class D common shares, which for the periods ended June 30, 2021, include converted weighted average Class C common shares, weighted average preferred shares including paid-in-kind dividends, and dilutive equity awards measured under the treasury stock method. Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (share count in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Class A (GAAP weighted average common stock) 47.0 41.4 46.8 41.3 Blueapple common shares (formerly Class B) 32.2 34.2 32.2 34.2 Class C - 2.3 - 2.3 Class D 3.9 4.3 4.0 4.3 Stock options, RSUs, RSAs 1.3 0.4 1.3 0.5 Series A convertible preferred (if converted) 10.3 7.6 10.2 3.8 Pro forma weighted average shares 94.7 90.2 94.4 86.5

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 7 - Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (in thousands) Year Ended 6 Months 6 Months LTM1 12/31/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2021 6/30/2021 Net (loss) income $ (4,166) $ (22,613) $ 3,954 $ 22,401 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidating entities (7,189) (2,088) (3,225) (8,326) Income tax expense (benefit) 13,122 (2,076) 11,575 26,773 Interest expense, net 28,988 16,568 11,589 24,009 Depreciation and amortization 85,924 41,949 41,621 85,596 Gain on investment in equity securities (17,574) - (2,266) (19,840) Share-based compensation 20,664 9,475 12,287 23,476 Transition, acquisition and integration costs 26,832 20,334 981 7,479 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146,601 $ 61,549 $ 76,517 $ 161,569 Ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA 6/30/2021 Gross debt $ 587,873 Less: available cash2 (175,759) Net debt $ 412,114 Leverage Ratio 2.6x 1 Reflects last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA by taking full year 2020, less the six months ended June 30, 2020 period, plus the six months ended June 30, 2021 period. Amounts may differ due to rounding. 2 Available cash includes cash in transit from June 30, 2021 transaction date.

EVO PAYMENTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Schedule 8 - 2021 Outlook (unaudited) ($ in millions) 2021 Outlook 2020 Actual % Change Revenue $487 to $496 $439 11% - 13% GAAP Net income / (loss) $20 to $28 ($4) Adjustments1 153 to 150 151 Adjusted EBITDA $173 to $178 $147 18% - 21% Adjusted EBITDA margin 35.5% to 35.9% 33.4% 200 bps to 250 bps 1 Represents an estimated range of adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. These adjustments include a) net income attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidating entities, b) income tax expense, c) net interest expense, d) depreciation and amortization, e) gain on investment in equity securities, f) share-based compensation, and g) costs related to transition, acquisition or integration activities. Differences may exist due to rounding.

Estimates of these adjustments used in the forward-looking measures are subject to variability, complexity and limited visibility of these items.

