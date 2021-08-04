Exicure, Inc. to Present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology, today announced that CEO David Giljohann will present at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:30pm ET. Exicure will also host 1x1 investor meetings during the conference.

BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.