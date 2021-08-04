The Beauty Health Company Announces Hiring of Two Senior Executives to Support Growth

The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced the appointments of Ben Baum as Chief Experience Officer, effective immediately, and Stephan Becker, as President of EMEA, effective October 1, 2021.

Ben Baum Joins as Chief Experience Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Baum has over two decades of experience as a senior operating executive in apparel, retail and technology. Leveraging his expertise in digital transformation and customer experience, Mr. Baum will oversee the Company’s digital transformation across brands and product innovation.

“As we enter a new phase of growth, we’re thrilled to welcome Ben to our team,” said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of BeautyHealth. “His technology-focused and consumer-centric background will greatly enhance our connection with our consumer and our business. Under his leadership, we look forward to building upon our vision of deeply engaging with our consumers to establish a connected BeautyHealth community that benefits everyone – our providers, estheticians, the customer and our company.”

Most recently, Mr. Baum served as Executive Vice President of Marketing, Growth and Ecommerce for the plus-size women's fashion retailer, Torrid. Throughout his career, he has served in a variety of merchandising and corporate strategy roles for well-established brands, including Target, Google, bebe, Tailored Brands, parent of Men's Wearhouse, as well as Jos. A. Bank.

“I am honored to have joined a company building a connected community in this rapidly evolving beauty health category the company has created,” said Baum. “The Company’s unique business model and compelling product offering create a highly engaged community within the BeautyHealth ecosystem. I look forward to engaging and accelerating initiatives to further strengthen its connected communities in new and innovative ways.”

Stephan Becker Named President of EMEA

Mr. Becker is an international business leader, with over 20 years of experience expanding brands throughout the beauty, lifestyle and healthcare categories. He has a strong track record of growing market share and achieving stellar sales and profit results. As President of EMEA, he will be responsible for growing BeautyHealth’s footprint throughout the EMEA markets.