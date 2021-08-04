checkAd

Walgreens Surpasses 29 Million COVID-19 Vaccinations Administered, Implements New Policies to Continue to Lead Fight Against Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

As a leading healthcare company, Walgreens announced today it has administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccinations across the U.S., as demand has increased more than 30 percent in some key areas and testing has more than doubled. It also now requires all U.S. team members to wear face covers, and everyone at support offices to be vaccinated (or enroll in a testing program).

“As always, our top priority is ensuring the health and safety of our team members, customers and patients, and as a company deeply committed to health and wellness, our mission has never been more critical,” said Roz Brewer, CEO, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. “COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective, and are critical to stopping the spread of this terrible virus and ensuring all our communities are protected.”

Growing Demand for Vaccines, Testing

The recent increase in COVID-19 levels, particularly the Delta variant, is driving greater demand for vaccines and testing across Walgreens stores.

Walgreens has administered more than 29 million COVID-19 vaccines to date – approximately eight months after beginning the vaccination effort on Dec. 18, 2020.

Over the past several weeks, Walgreens has seen greater than 30 percent growth in vaccine administration in key areas of the country that have previously been slower to vaccinate. States that have seen the most notable growth in vaccination rates during this time period, include:

  • Alabama
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Tennessee
  • Texas

Demand for COVID-19 testing has also continued to rise significantly, as testing volume across Walgreens stores doubled chainwide from June to July. Florida, Missouri and parts of the Gulf Coast are seeing the largest increases, up 30 percent in testing week-over-week.

Face Covers

Walgreens has reinstated face covering requirements for all team members – regardless of vaccination status – in all stores, distribution centers and offices nationwide, effective today.

The company continues to monitor and follow the latest guidance from the CDC and local and state health officials, and encourages all customers, including those who are vaccinated, to wear face covers in its stores to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Vaccination Mandate

Team members based in the company’s U.S. support offices are required to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 30 with any of the vaccines currently available. Team members who work in these locations who are unable to be vaccinated will be required to enroll in a COVID-19 testing program.

While Walgreens strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccination for all team members, at this time, this mandate does not apply to U.S. team members in stores, distribution centers or other facilities or non-U.S. support offices.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the United States segment of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), a global leader in retail pharmacy. As America’s most loved pharmacy, health and beauty company, Walgreens purpose is to champion the health and wellbeing of every community in America. Operating more than 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving approximately 8 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with platforms bringing together physical and digital, supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in local communities nationwide.

http://news.walgreens.com
@WalgreensNews
facebook.com/Walgreens

Wertpapier


