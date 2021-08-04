Fisker and Bridgestone Unite Sustainability Ambitions with Partnership on Groundbreaking Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicle

United in their vision for a more sustainable future of mobility, Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker"), passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, and Bridgestone , a global leader in tires and rubber providing solutions for safe and sustainable mobility, are today announcing a new partnership. Fisker has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the much-anticipated Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

The custom-engineered Bridgestone tires will be available in two tire sizes: 255/50 R20 & 255/45 R22. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Fisker Ocean will make its global debut at the upcoming 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, with production starting on November 17, 2022. The Fisker Ocean features extensive use of recycled materials, including a fully vegan interior, and will come with an optional photovoltaic solar roof. The Fisker Ocean will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The bespoke Potenza Sport tires deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance, which conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tires.

The custom-engineered tire marks one of the first times Bridgestone Potenza Sport – the company’s premium ultra-high-performance sports tire – has been combined with its revolutionary, sustainable ENLITEN Technology. On average, ENLITEN Technology reduces the rolling resistance of a tire by up to 30% and its weight by up to 20%.1 This equates to up to 2kg fewer raw material resources required to produce every tire – an environmental benefit from both a resources and final end-of-life stage management standpoint. The use of ENLITEN Technology is key in ensuring that the Ocean’s tires have low rolling resistance, while Potenza Sport’s sporty pattern provides a dynamic and stable driving experience.