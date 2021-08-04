Caesarstone Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“I am very pleased with our ability to deliver record sales during the second quarter driven by strong performance across our business, as well as the positive contributions from our recent accretive acquisitions of Omicron and Lioli” commented Yuval Dagim, Caesarstone’s Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement is attributable to the focused execution of our Global Growth Acceleration Plan as we continue to leverage our world-class brand and innovative go-to-market initiatives to enhance customer experience and engagement. To that point, our new CS Connect platform represents a technological leap for our business, transforming the way we communicate with our customers and consumers, and we are highly encouraged by the initial feedback we have received. Looking to the second half of 2021, we have a strong balance sheet in place with ample capital to build on our success as we further execute our growth strategy to transform Caesarstone into a leading premium, multi-material countertop company.”

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE), a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered surfaces, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(*) Cash position is defined as cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and long and short-term investment in marketable securities less debt from financial institutions.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 grew 65.1% to a record of $163.5 million compared to $99.0 million in the prior year quarter. On a constant currency basis, second quarter revenue was higher by 55.5% year-over-year. Sales growth was primarily driven by improved demand across the majority of our global footprint, as economies around the world continue to recover from the pandemic, in addition to the contribution of our recent acquisitions.

Gross margin in the second quarter improved to 28.0% compared to 20.4% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross margin in the second quarter was 28.1% compared to 20.5% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year improvement in gross margin mainly reflects better regional and product mix, more favorable currency exchange rates, enhanced productivity in our factories, and growing demand since the beginning of the pandemic which were partly offset by lower sales prices and higher raw material and shipping inflation.

Operating expenses in the second quarter were $40.6 million, or 24.8% of revenue, compared to $23.1 million, or 23.3% of revenue in the prior year quarter. Excluding legal settlements and loss contingencies, operating expenses were 22.3% of revenue, compared to 21.6% in the prior year quarter, mainly due to higher marketing and selling expenses related to initiatives under the Company’s Global Growth Acceleration Plan.

Operating income grew to $5.2 million compared to operating loss of $2.9 million in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year growth mainly reflects higher gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes expenses for non-cash share-based compensation, legal settlements and loss contingencies and for non-recurring items, more than doubled year-over-year to $18.8 million in the second quarter, representing a margin of 11.5%. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million, representing a margin of 6.6%, in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year margin improvement primarily reflects the higher gross margin.

Finance expense in the second quarter was $3.1 million compared to finance expense of $2.5 million in the prior year quarter. The difference was primarily a result of higher credit cards fees due to higher volume as well as interest related to bank loan.

Net Income attributable to controlling interest for the second quarter was $1.7 million compared to net loss of $5.9 million in the prior year quarter. Net income per share for the second quarter was $0.05 compared to net loss per share of $0.17 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted net income per share for the second quarter was $0.21 on 34.6 million shares, compared to adjusted diluted net loss per share of $0.10 in the prior year quarter on 34.5 million shares.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s balance sheet remained strong, including cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits and short and long-term marketable securities of $121.1 million and total debt to financial institutions of $13.3 million.

Dividend

The Company’s dividend policy provides for a quarterly cash dividend of up to 50% of reported net income on a year-to-date basis, less any amount already paid as dividend for the respective period (the “calculated dividend”), subject in each case to approval by the Company’s board of directors. No dividend is paid if it would be less than $0.10 per share. Pursuant to the Company’s dividend policy, the Company does not intend to pay a dividend for the second quarter of 2021, based on its reported net income attributable to controlling interest for the period.

Outlook

The Company reiterates its expectation for 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be higher year-over-year. The Company anticipates revenue to grow faster than EBITDA in 2021 mainly due to higher raw material and shipping costs, coupled with a return to more normalized levels of sales and marketing expenses and other investments to support growth initiatives. The Company’s outlook includes the investment costs associated with its Global Growth Acceleration Plan. The Company’s outlook also assumes that pandemic related business restrictions will continue to fade as the year progresses.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP measures presented by the Company should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) and net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA are provided in the schedules to this release. To calculate revenues growth rates that exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the Company converts actual reported results from local currency to U.S. dollars using constant foreign currency exchange rates in the current and comparable period. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information provided in this press release may contain statements relating to current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events that are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's plans, objectives and expectations for future operations, including estimations relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures in connection thereto, expectations of the results of the Company’s business optimization initiative , integration of the company’s acquisitions and its projected outlook and results of operations. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current estimates and projections of future results or trends. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, both known or unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on end-consumers, economic conditions in our key markets, raw material shortages and prices, , fluctuations in home renovation and construction sectors; the company’s ability to compete with lower-priced products and other intense competitive pressures; the outcome of silicosis and other bodily injury claims; regulatory requirements relating to hazards associated with exposure to silica dust; ability to efficiently manufacture products and managing required changes in production and supply chain in light of our recent acquisitions; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; the success of our expansion efforts in the United States; unpredictability of seasonal fluctuations in revenues and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated balance sheets As of U.S. dollars in thousands June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits $ 101,288 $ 114,248 Short-term available for sale marketable securities 13,246 8,112 Trade receivables, net 86,970 84,822 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 39,609 26,481 Inventories 167,495 152,073 Total current assets 408,608 385,736 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Severance pay fund 3,932 4,007 Long-term deposits 3,763 3,837 Deferred tax assets, net 9,034 8,359 Other long-term receivables 404 1,675 Operating lease right-of-use assets 119,829 123,928 Long-term available for sale marketable securities 6,596 10,926 Property, plant and equipment, net 218,562 222,883 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 57,743 59,570 Total long-term assets 419,863 435,185 Total assets $ 828,471 $ 820,921 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short-term bank credit $ 13,314 $ 13,122 Trade payables 73,844 55,063 Related parties and other loans 2,229 2,221 Short term legal settlements and loss contingencies 23,361 31,039 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 58,670 55,570 Total current liabilities 171,418 157,015 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term bank and other loans and financing liability of land from a related party 6,597 20,706 Legal settlements and loss contingencies long-term 25,770 21,910 Deferred tax liabilities, net 6,025 6,943 Long-term lease liabilities 107,978 112,719 Accrued severance pay 5,296 5,303 Long-term warranty provision 1,283 1,274 Total long-term liabilities 152,949 168,855 REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST 7,111 7,701 EQUITY: Ordinary shares 371 371 Treasury shares - at cost (39,430) (39,430) Additional paid-in capital 161,079 160,083 Capital fund related to non-controlling interest (5,587) (5,587) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,306 1,083 Retained earnings 379,254 370,830 Total equity 496,993 487,350 Total liabilities and equity $ 828,471 $ 820,921

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated statements of income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 163,462 $ 99,037 $ 309,494 $ 225,594 Cost of revenues 117,678 78,865 220,408 169,021 Gross profit 45,784 20,172 89,086 56,573 Operating expenses: Research and development 1,114 763 2,219 1,543 Marketing and selling 23,594 11,435 41,870 30,064 General and administrative 11,794 9,241 24,937 21,108 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net 4,109 1,637 4,849 4,475 Total operating expenses 40,611 23,076 73,875 57,190 Operating income (loss) 5,173 (2,904) 15,211 (617) Finance expenses (income), net 3,095 2,507 (2,238) 1,638 Income (loss) before taxes 2,078 (5,411) 17,449 (2,255) Taxes on income 598 471 2,127 949 Net income (loss) $ 1,480 $ (5,882) $ 15,322 $ (3,204) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 225 - 573 - Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 1,705 $ (5,882) $ 15,895 $ (3,204) Basic net income (loss) per ordinary share (*) $ 0.05 $ (0.17) $ 0.45 $ (0.09) Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share (*) $ 0.05 $ (0.17) $ 0.45 $ (0.09) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing basic income (loss) per ordinary share 34,451,071 34,412,369 34,449,483 34,406,107 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing diluted income (loss) per ordinary share 34,539,958 34,412,369 34,525,127 34,406,107

(*) The numerator for the calculation of net income per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 has been decreased by approximately $0.1 and $0.2 million, respectively, to reflect the adjustment to redemption value associated with the redeemable non-controlling interest.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries

Selected Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows Six months ended June 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,322 $ (3,204) Adjustments required to reconcile net income(loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,689 14,102 Share-based compensation expense 996 1,707 Accrued severance pay, net 72 7 Changes in deferred tax, net (1,856) (640) Capital (gain) loss (4) 22 Legal settlemnets and loss contingencies, net 4,849 4,475 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (2,307) 9,942 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses (8,985) 3,172 Increase in inventories (15,383) (12,621) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 19,049 (16,117) Increase (decrease) in warranty provision 16 (98) Changes in right of use assets 3,987 (1,347) Changes in lease liabilities (4,277) 1,554 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net 204 6 Changes in Accrued interest related to Marketable Securities 27 (8) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and other liabilities including related parties (6,311) 4,173 Net cash provided by operating activities 23,088 5,125 Cash flows from investing activities: Repayment of assumed shareholders loan related to acquisition (1,966) - Repayment of contingent consideration related to acquisition (1,780) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,472) (12,459) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 5 6 Investment in marketable securities, net (1,042) (13,002) Decrease (increase) in long term deposits 40 (711) Net cash used in investing activities (17,215) (26,166) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend paid (7,234) - Changes in short-term bank credits and long-term loans (10,983) (459) Repayment of a financing leaseback related to Bar-Lev transaction (650) (610) Net cash used in financing activities (18,867) (1,069) Effect of exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents 34 (198) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits (12,960) (22,308) Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at beginning of the period 114,248 139,372 Cash and cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits at end of the period $ 101,288 $ 117,064 Non - cash investing: Changes in trade payables balances related to purchase of fixed assets (316) (954)

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Gross profit to Adjusted Gross profit: Gross profit $ 45,784 $ 20,172 $ 89,086 $ 56,573 Share-based compensation expense (a) 37 122 142 253 Amortization of assets related to acquisitions 160 - 694 - Adjusted Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 45,981 $ 20,294 $ 89,922 $ 56,826

(a) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 1,480 $ (5,882) $ 15,322 $ (3,204) Finance expenses (income), net 3,095 2,507 (2,238) 1,638 Taxes on income 598 471 2,127 949 Depreciation and amortization related to acquisitions 8,781 6,987 17,689 14,102 Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 4,109 1,637 4,849 4,475 Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 284 - 284 - Share-based compensation expense (b) 429 801 996 1,707 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 18,776 $ 6,521 $ 39,029 $ 19,667

(a) Consists of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims and other adjustments to on-going legal claims, including related legal fees. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest: Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 1,705 $ (5,882) $ 15,895 $ (3,204) Legal settlements and loss contingencies, net (a) 4,109 1,637 4,849 4,475 Contingent consideration adjustment related to acquisition 284 - 284 - Amortization of assets related to acquisitions, net of tax 561 - 1,387 - Share-based compensation expense (b) 429 801 996 1,707 Non cash revaluation of lease liabilities (c) 889 1,256 (973) (215) Total adjustments 6,272 3,694 6,543 5,967 Less tax on non-tax adjustments (d) 770 1,310 797 2,116 Total adjustments after tax 5,502 2,384 5,746 3,851 Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest (Non-GAAP) $ 7,207 $ (3,498) $ 21,641 $ 647 Adjusted diluted EPS (e) $ 0.21 $ (0.10) $ 0.63 $ 0.02

(a) Consists of legal settlements expenses and loss contingencies, net, related to product liability claims and other adjustments to on-going legal claims, including related legal fees. (b) Share-based compensation includes expenses related to stock options and restricted stock units granted to employees and directors of the Company. (c) Exchange rate differences deriving from revaluation of lease contracts in accordance with FASB ASC 842. (d) Tax adjustments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, based on the effective tax rates. (e) In calculating adjusted diluted (Non-GAAP) EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of share-based compensation expense in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, U.S. dollars in thousands 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) USA $ 77,844 $ 41,726 $ 148,675 $ 101,781 Canada 21,946 14,435 39,725 32,993 Latin America 741 132 1,599 638 America's 100,531 56,293 189,999 135,412 Australia 31,597 23,534 58,769 45,888 Asia 7,370 1,732 15,147 4,563 APAC 38,967 25,266 73,916 50,451 EMEA 15,852 8,031 28,570 19,371 Israel 8,112 9,447 17,009 20,360 Total Revenues $ 163,462 $ 99,037 $ 309,494 $ 225,594

Caesarstone Ltd. and its subsidiaries Geographic breakdown of revenues by region - Supplemental data Three months ended U.S. dollars in thousands 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 (Unaudited) USA $ 77,844 $ 70,831 $ 53,618 $ 52,097 $ 41,726 $ 60,055 $ 64,659 $ 64,805 $ 64,590 Canada 21,946 17,779 20,325 19,174 14,435 18,558 20,575 21,881 23,341 Latin America 741 858 1,387 124 132 506 735 1,434 1,351 America's 100,531 89,468 75,330 71,395 56,293 79,119 85,969 88,120 89,282 Australia 31,597 27,172 29,953 27,746 23,534 22,354 26,000 28,642 28,294 Asia 7,370 7,777 7,122 2,881 1,732 2,831 3,932 3,675 3,311 APAC 38,967 34,949 37,075 30,627 25,266 25,185 29,932 32,317 31,605 EMEA 15,852 12,718 14,408 11,422 8,031 11,340 9,464 11,719 11,418 Israel 8,112 8,897 10,083 10,478 9,447 10,913 8,502 10,683 8,766 Total Revenues $ 163,462 $ 146,032 $ 136,896 $ 123,922 $ 99,037 $ 126,557 $ 133,867 $ 142,839 $ 141,071 Year-over-year % change 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 (Unaudited) USA 86.6% 17.9% -17.1% -19.6% -35.4% Canada 52.0% -4.2% -1.2% -12.4% -38.2% Latin America 461.4% 69.6% 88.8% -91.4% -90.2% America's 78.6% 13.1% -12.4% -19.0% -36.9% Australia 34.3% 21.6% 15.2% -3.1% -16.8% Asia 325.5% 174.7% 81.1% -21.6% -47.7% APAC 54.2% 38.8% 23.9% -5.2% -20.1% EMEA 97.4% 12.2% 52.2% -2.5% -29.7% Israel -14.1% -18.5% 18.6% -1.9% 7.8% Total Revenues 65.1% 15.4% 2.3% -13.2% -29.8% Year-over-year % change in constant currency (*) 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 (Unaudited) USA 86.6% 17.9% -17.1% -19.6% -35.4% Canada 35.1% -9.6% -2.4% -11.7% -36.0% Latin America 460.5% 69.8% 88.7% -91.3% -90.2% America's 74.2% 11.8% -12.7% -18.8% -36.4% Australia 14.6% 2.8% 7.9% -7.1% -11.5% Asia 312.8% 169.5% 80.7% -21.2% -45.9% APAC 35.1% 21.5% 17.5% -8.7% -15.1% EMEA 77.6% 3.3% 45.8% -5.9% -26.9% Israel -20.5% -24.6% 9.4% -4.5% 4.5% Total Revenues 55.5% 9.8% -0.4% -14.4% -28.3%

(*) Change in revenues at constant currency is calculated so that revenues can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of business performance. Change in revenues adjusted for currency are calculated by translating current period activity in local currency using the comparable prior-year period’s currency conversion rate. Exchange rates used, are the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel for the relevant periods.

