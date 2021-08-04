BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and Manufacturing Facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland

MAINZ, Germany & Santa Monica, USA, August 4, 2021 – BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech”) and Kite , a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD, “Kite”) today announced the closing of the acquisition of the solid tumor neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) R&D platform and clinical manufacturing facility’s assets and leases in Gaithersburg, MD, from Kite. The transaction was announced on July 19, 2021.

The acquisition strengthens BioNTech’s cell therapy pipeline by accelerating the individualized solid tumor Neoantigen TCR cell therapy research and development program. It also expands the Company’s cell therapy capabilities and manufacturing footprint in North America, building on its acquisition of Neon Therapeutics in 2020 . With three acquisitions completed in the last 14 months, BioNTech confirms its strategy of complementing organic growth through targeted acquisitions that expand its capabilities and accelerate development of its broad immunotherapy pipeline.

All Kite employees at the Gaithersburg facility were offered employment with BioNTech prior to closing. The plant will be fully integrated into BioNTech’s US-operations and the global manufacturing network.

