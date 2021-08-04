Ketamine One to Provide Scent-Enabled Virtual Reality Via Exclusive Agreement for Psychedelic Molecules With OVR Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0) , a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive agreement for the use of virtual reality (“ VR ”) technology in psychedelic treatments with OVR Tech LLC (“ OVR Technology ”) to provide its INHALE Wellness Platform over an initial term of two years in Ketamine One’s clinics. The INHALE Wellness Platform is an olfactory-enabled VR platform designed to deepen immersion, promote relaxation and help manage stress.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the exclusive agreement, OVR Technology will provide its proprietary technology and services for Ketamine One to use with its psychedelic-assisted treatments involving ketamine, psilocybin, DMT and MDMA in order to help improve patient outcomes. OVR Technology’s INHALE Wellness Platform combines the benefits of mindfulness, breathwork and meditation with the next generation of aromatherapy. It includes a head-mounted display, the ION device (the “ION”) and scent cartridges, as well as several scent-focused nature scenes. The ION is lightweight, wireless and emits scent particles in coordination with VR technology designed to deepen a patient’s immersive experience.

The Architecture of Scent platform and ION Device

OVR Technology’s Architecture of Scent platform brings together software, Scentware, and hardware via the ION, while also including replaceable cartridges and an Olfactory Experience Engine that allows scent to be triggered during a VR experience. Scents delivered through the ION are water-based and made from a combination of natural and synthetic ingredients that have undergone extensive testing. While VR technology is widely known to incorporate sight and sound, this partnership provides Ketamine One with the capability to generate more realistic Immersive Virtual Reality (“IVR”) service offerings via scent at its network of clinics, which is expected to enhance experiences and help improve patient treatment outcomes.