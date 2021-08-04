Schnitzer West, LLC Selects View Smart Windows for The Current, River North, Office Development in Denver

DENVER and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced its smart windows will be installed at The Current, River North, a 235,000-square-foot, a Class-A office building designed to promote tenant health, wellbeing and productivity. The development, a joint venture partnership between Schnitzer West, LLC and Craft Companies, represents the second View project for Schnitzer West, following the installation of View Smart Windows at Civica Cherry Creek, a mixed-use development which achieved the highest weighted average rent in Denver when it delivered in 2018.



Schnitzer West and Craft Companies designed The Current, River North to be an ecosystem of innovation in Denver’s up-and-coming River North (“RiNo”) Art District. The building features multiple state-of-the-art amenities, including View Smart Windows, which use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust to optimize access to natural light and views of the outdoors while controlling temperature and glare. The windows not only contribute to the building’s light-filled and modern aesthetic but will also generate significant health and wellness benefits for tenants. A recent study showed that employees working next to View Smart Windows experienced half as many headaches, slept 37 minutes longer each night and improved their cognitive function by 42 percent.

“Schnitzer West is driven by our mission to fuel tenant success,” said Kyle Flippen, Development Manager for the Denver market at Schnitzer West, LLC. “Our tenants are looking for world-class amenities that help them to attract, retain and empower top talent. View Smart Windows do exactly that.”

“Companies are increasingly recognizing the connections between employee well-being, business outcomes and their built environment,” notes Sri Venkat, Regional Vice President at View. “Schnitzer West is at the forefront of a movement to transform buildings into healthier, smarter experiences that adapt to occupant needs. We are thrilled to once again partner with this forward-thinking developer on their mission to accelerate innovation.”

Schnitzer West purchased The Current, River North site in April 2019 and construction began in May 2021. The building was designed by Davis Partnership Architects and includes eight floors of office space, two levels of underground parking and four levels of above-grade podium parking equipped with car charging stations and secure bike storage.