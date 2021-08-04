Radisson Hotel Group opens 15th hotel in Poland, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg

Just steps from the scenic Baltic Sea, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg opens as Radisson Hotel Group’s 15th hotel in Poland. Nestled in a quiet, cozy area east of the city center, the hotel is an exciting new option for a beach holiday in Western Pomerania and the first hotel in Kołobrzeg to have its own aqua park. With the opening of this new property, Radisson Hotel Group confirms its position as the leading international resort operator in Poland.



Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg’s 209 rooms and suites take inspiration from the resort’s beachside location and feature a minimalist and bright design inspired by the sea and the natural parks that neighbor the hotel to recreate the sensation of being at the beach. The rooms are decorated in a soft Scandinavian style and feature graphics by Polish artist Zuzanna Zakrzewska. All rooms and suites offer private balconies to allow guests to soak up the views and enjoy their vacation in true relaxation.