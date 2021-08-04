Radisson Hotel Group opens 15th hotel in Poland, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg
Just steps from the scenic Baltic Sea, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg opens as Radisson Hotel Group’s 15th hotel in Poland. Nestled in a quiet, cozy
area east of the city center, the hotel is an exciting new option for a beach holiday in Western Pomerania and the first hotel in Kołobrzeg to have its own aqua park. With the opening of this new
property, Radisson Hotel Group confirms its position as the leading international resort operator in Poland.
Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg’s 209 rooms and suites take inspiration from the resort’s beachside location and feature a minimalist and bright design inspired by the sea and the natural parks that neighbor the hotel to recreate the sensation of being at the beach. The rooms are decorated in a soft Scandinavian style and feature graphics by Polish artist Zuzanna Zakrzewska. All rooms and suites offer private balconies to allow guests to soak up the views and enjoy their vacation in true relaxation.
Perfect for a family getaway, the hotel’s own dedicated aqua park boasts two indoor pools and a heated outdoor swimming pool, outdoor and indoor slides, hot tubs and a spacious relaxation area with sun beds. On the rooftop, guests can take a dip in the stunning infinity pool, sunbathe and gaze out onto the Baltic Sea. The hotel’s own spa boasts a steam room and eight treatment rooms for the Baltic spa experience that Kołobrzeg is known for, offering relaxation rituals, rehabilitation treatments, as well as a range of face and body treatments, using Phytomer products with active ingredients of marine origin.
Combining both fine dining with casual dining options, Radisson Resort Kolobrzeg offers a selection of the region’s culinary scene with a focus on fish dishes. The stylish Persante à-la-carte restaurant takes its name from the eponymous river and focuses on local cuisine with ingredients sourced from the Western Pomeranian region, while the international buffet restaurant, Salmo offers options to suit every taste. Throughout the day, the Pool Bar serves refreshing drinks as well as snacks in the aqua park, while the Lobby Bar with its relaxed ambiance is the ideal place to have a cocktail, lighter fare and cakes.
