Consolidated Uranium Provides Update on Mountain Lake Option Agreement

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Uranium Inc. (“CUR”, the “Company” or “Consolidated Uranium”) (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to provide the following update on the option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with IsoEnergy Ltd. (“IsoEnergy”) (TSXV: ISO) that was originally announced on July 16, 2020, providing CUR with the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Mountain Lake uranium project (“Mountain Lake” or the “Property”) located in Nunavut, Canada.

Following receipt of shareholder approval of the Option Agreement at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 29, 2021, the TSXV Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) conditionally approved the Option Agreement which has become effective as of August 3, 2021. As a result of the Option Agreement having been made effective and in accordance with the terms thereof, CUR will deliver initial consideration to IsoEnergy comprised of (i) 900,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a deemed price of $1.99 per share (being the five-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Common Shares up to July 29, 2021, the second last trading day immediately prior to the effective date of the Option Agreement), and (ii) a cash payment of $20,000.

Terms of the Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the option is exercisable at the Company’s election on or before the second anniversary of the effective date of the Option Agreement, upon payment of $1,000,000 payable in cash or Common Shares at a price per share equal to the five-day VWAP of the Common Shares up to the second last trading day prior to the exercise date of the option and reimbursement of certain expenditures incurred by IsoEnergy on the Property. If the Company elects to exercise its option acquire the Property, IsoEnergy will also be entitled to receive the following contingent payments (the “Contingent Payments”), payable in cash or Common Shares at the election of CUR:

• If the uranium spot price reaches USD$50, IsoEnergy will receive a one-time payment of $410,000;
• If the uranium spot price reaches USD$75, IsoEnergy will receive a one-time payment of $615,000; and
• If the uranium spot price reaches USD$100, IsoEnergy will receive a one-time payment of $820,000.

The obligation of CUR to make the Contingent Payments will expire 10 years following the date the option is exercised. In the event that the first Contingency Payment has been paid by CUR upon the uranium spot price reaching USD$50, IsoEnergy will have the one-time option to elect to receive $205,000 in lieu of, and not in addition to, each of the second and the third Contingent Payments for a total aggregate amount of $410,000. If elected by IsoEnergy, such $410,000 will be payable at CUR’s option in cash or Common Shares at a price per share equal to the five-day VWAP of the Common Shares up to the second last trading day prior to the dated that CUR receives notice of the election by IsoEnergy.

