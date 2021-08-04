Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on August 16, 2021.



Management will conduct a conference call on August 17, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 9690808#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 5246993#.