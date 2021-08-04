checkAd

Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on August 16, 2021.

Management will conduct a conference call on August 17, 2021 at 12:00p.m. ET (10:00a.m. MT) to discuss its second quarter operating and financial results. To participate, please dial (416) 406-0743 or (800) 806-5484 and use the required participant access code: 9690808#. The playback will be made available approximately four hours after the event at (905) 694-9451 or (800) 408-3053, required access code: 5246993#.

ABOUT ALCANNA INC.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC), also operates 60 retail stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Alcanna's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLIQ".

Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

For Further Information

David Gordey
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Alcanna Inc.
(780) 497-3262





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcanna Inc. Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release EDMONTON, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results after markets close on August 16, 2021. Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Mimecast Joins XDR Alliance as a Founding Member to Drive Open Standards and a Stronger ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board