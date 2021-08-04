checkAd

Passage Bio to Present at 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced that Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Passage Bio, will participate in a virtual panel presentation at the upcoming 12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference, taking place on August 10-12, 2021.

Format: Panel
Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 8:35 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the events will be available on the Investors & News section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentations will be available for 30 days following the events.

About Passage Bio
At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
267.866.0114
shenderson@passagebio.com

Media:
Gwen Fisher
Passage Bio
215.407.1548
gfisher@passagebio.com

 





Disclaimer

