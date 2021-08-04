Else Nutrition Completes Successful Commercial Trial Manufacturing Run of Ready to Drink Plant-Based Toddler & Kids Nutrition Products

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , announces that after months of R&D and trials, it has successfully completed a full-scale commercial trial manufacturing run of ready to drink (RTD) liquid version of its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers and Kids products.

“This key milestone sets the Company on a path to penetrate the lucrative liquid format in both the Toddler and Kids Nutrition space,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “With thousands of families nationwide already using Else products in powder format, being able to offer Clean Label, whole food-based Else products in convenient RTD form, opens up a further 92% of the Kids nutritional drinks market, a $1 billion category in the U.S. alone.” she added.

Else intends to further use this capability to drive growth in the Kids and Toddler RTD markets across many geographies and sets the stage for being able to offer its planned infant formula in liquid format, upon receipt of FDA approval. The capacity to offer Else products in liquid format further enables the brand to penetrate hospitals with a long-awaited, Plant-Based liquid formula alternative, therein creating a critical competitive advantage for the Else brand. The hospital channel is of paramount importance in a parent/caregivers’ decision-making process when it comes choosing a formula for their baby/child.

