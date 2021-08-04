checkAd

Else Nutrition Completes Successful Commercial Trial Manufacturing Run of Ready to Drink Plant-Based Toddler & Kids Nutrition Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:00  |  12   |   |   

Capability Opens Up Major Growth Pathways including the $1 Billion U.S. Kids Nutrition Drinks Market, and the massive, $4 Billion, U.S. Infant formula Market upon FDA approval

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that after months of R&D and trials, it has successfully completed a full-scale commercial trial manufacturing run of ready to drink (RTD) liquid version of its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers and Kids products.

“This key milestone sets the Company on a path to penetrate the lucrative liquid format in both the Toddler and Kids Nutrition space,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. “With thousands of families nationwide already using Else products in powder format, being able to offer Clean Label, whole food-based Else products in convenient RTD form, opens up a further 92% of the Kids nutritional drinks market, a $1 billion category in the U.S. alone.” she added.

Else intends to further use this capability to drive growth in the Kids and Toddler RTD markets across many geographies and sets the stage for being able to offer its planned infant formula in liquid format, upon receipt of FDA approval. The capacity to offer Else products in liquid format further enables the brand to penetrate hospitals with a long-awaited, Plant-Based liquid formula alternative, therein creating a critical competitive advantage for the Else brand. The hospital channel is of paramount importance in a parent/caregivers’ decision-making process when it comes choosing a formula for their baby/child.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board  members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies,  and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Else Nutrition Completes Successful Commercial Trial Manufacturing Run of Ready to Drink Plant-Based Toddler & Kids Nutrition Products Capability Opens Up Major Growth Pathways including the $1 Billion U.S. Kids Nutrition Drinks Market, and the massive, $4 Billion, U.S. Infant formula Market upon FDA approvalVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ELSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Mimecast Joins XDR Alliance as a Founding Member to Drive Open Standards and a Stronger ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board