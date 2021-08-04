checkAd

XPO Logistics Earns a Disability Equality Index Top Score

GREENWICH, Conn. , Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has received a Disability Equality Index (DEI) top score of 90 out of 100 for its commitment to disability workplace inclusion. 

The DEI is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool for companies to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors. It was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD).

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer for XPO Logistics, said, “Participating in the Disability Equality Index is important because it helps measure our current progress as a diverse and equitable workplace. We’re committed to continuous improvement in this area to ensure our employees thrive as their authentic selves.”

“The Disability Equality Index shines a spotlight on companies that believe they have a stake in creating a more equitable society for people with disabilities,” said Maria Town, president and chief executive officer of AAPD. “It’s a conduit for our work championing disability rights for the 60 million Americans with disabilities and knocking down barriers to employment, technology and healthcare.”

XPO supports the hiring of employees regardless of age, race, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, region, veteran status or disability. Its commitment to disability inclusion includes partnerships and joint-ventures for recruitment, inclusive workplace policies, mentors and workplace support and equal benefits. 

About XPO Logistics
 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation, primarily a top-three provider of truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL) capacity in North America. XPO helps companies to de-risk their supply chains by moving their goods using cutting-edge technology. XPO Connect, the company’s proprietary automated freight marketplace, is one of the fastest-growing digital brokerage platforms in the industry. XPO provides truck capacity at scale to 50,000 shippers through a global network of 744 locations and approximately 40,000 employees. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc. 
Joe Checkler 
+1-203-423-2098 
joe.checkler@xpo.com 





