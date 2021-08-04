checkAd

ADMA Biologics to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 11, 2021

Conference Call Scheduled for August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMA) (“ADMA” or the “Company”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the U.S. financial markets close.  ADMA’s management team will host a live conference call and audio webcast on that date at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and other Company updates.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 884-8773 (local) or (615) 622-8043 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 8992329. A live audio webcast of the call will be available under “Events & Webcasts” in the investor section of the Company’s website, https://ir.admabiologics.com/events-webcasts. An archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: ASCENIV (immune globulin intravenous, human – slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); BIVIGAM (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA’s mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates. For more information, please visit www.admabiologics.com.

COMPANY CONTACT:
Skyler Bloom
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy | 201-478-5552 | sbloom@admabio.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
Michelle Pappanastos
Senior Managing Director, Argot Partners | 212-600-1902 | michelle@argotpartners.com





