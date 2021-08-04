checkAd

Denarius Receives Drilling Permit for Its 2021 Exploration Program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain; Commences Its 2021 Drilling Program at the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Denarius Silver” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Mining Department in Huelva for its exploration program for the Lomero-Poyatos Project located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Southern Spain. The Company also announced today that it has commenced its 2021 in-fill and exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Guia Antigua Project in Colombia.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Denarius, commented, “The approval of our first diamond drilling campaign on the Lomero-Poyatos Project from the Department of Mines is a very important step which allows us to start testing the existing mineralization that remains open along strike and at depth. The Department of Mines has been very helpful in getting the Lomero-Poyatos Project permitted for the drilling stage and we will continue to work closely with them. We are finalizing preparation for the program and expect to start drilling at Lomero-Poyatos in approximately two months."

Highlights

  • The exploration permit for the Lomero-Poyatos Project has been granted by Department of Mines in Huelva approving the initial drill program of approximately 23,500 meters.
  • The contract for the diamond drilling program at Lomero-Poyatos has been awarded to Explomin Perforaciones who have mobilized equipment and personnel to site to commence preparatory work immediately.
  • The first phase of drilling at Guia Antigua has started up successfully. The Company is drilling 17 infill and exploration holes for a total of 3,460 meters and is currently awaiting assay results on the first two in-fill drillholes.

Lomero-Poyatos, Spain

The diamond drill contract has been awarded to Explomin Perforaciones and staff is already on site preparing for the commencement of the drilling campaign. The Company has established COVID-19 safety protocols for ensuring a secure work environment for its employees and contractors.

The initial drill program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project is designed to validate some selected historical holes drilled within the existing mine and then conduct a 50x50 m in-fill drilling in the lower levels of the same mine. The plan will be to initially complete approximately 81 drill holes for a total of approximately 23,500 meters of drilling. The Company is fully financed to complete the program. Please refer to the news release dated July 26, 2021 for further details.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denarius Receives Drilling Permit for Its 2021 Exploration Program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain; Commences Its 2021 Drilling Program at the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (“Denarius Silver” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Mining Department in Huelva for its exploration program for the Lomero-Poyatos Project …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Mimecast Joins XDR Alliance as a Founding Member to Drive Open Standards and a Stronger ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board