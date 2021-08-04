Denarius Receives Drilling Permit for Its 2021 Exploration Program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain; Commences Its 2021 Drilling Program at the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia
TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Denarius Silver” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Mining
Department in Huelva for its exploration program for the Lomero-Poyatos Project located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Southern Spain. The Company also announced today that it has commenced its
2021 in-fill and exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Guia Antigua Project in Colombia.
Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Denarius, commented, “The approval of our first diamond drilling campaign on the Lomero-Poyatos Project from the Department of Mines is a very important step which allows us to start testing the existing mineralization that remains open along strike and at depth. The Department of Mines has been very helpful in getting the Lomero-Poyatos Project permitted for the drilling stage and we will continue to work closely with them. We are finalizing preparation for the program and expect to start drilling at Lomero-Poyatos in approximately two months."
Highlights
- The exploration permit for the Lomero-Poyatos Project has been granted by Department of Mines in Huelva approving the initial drill program of approximately 23,500 meters.
- The contract for the diamond drilling program at Lomero-Poyatos has been awarded to Explomin Perforaciones who have mobilized equipment and personnel to site to commence preparatory work immediately.
- The first phase of drilling at Guia Antigua has started up successfully. The Company is drilling 17 infill and exploration holes for a total of 3,460 meters and is
currently awaiting assay results on the first two in-fill drillholes.
Lomero-Poyatos, Spain
The diamond drill contract has been awarded to Explomin Perforaciones and staff is already on site preparing for the commencement of the drilling campaign. The Company has established COVID-19 safety protocols for ensuring a secure work environment for its employees and contractors.
The initial drill program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project is designed to validate some selected historical holes drilled within the existing mine and then conduct a 50x50 m in-fill drilling in the lower levels of the same mine. The plan will be to initially complete approximately 81 drill holes for a total of approximately 23,500 meters of drilling. The Company is fully financed to complete the program. Please refer to the news release dated July 26, 2021 for further details.
