Denarius Receives Drilling Permit for Its 2021 Exploration Program at the Lomero-Poyatos Project in Spain; Commences Its 2021 Drilling Program at the Guia Antigua Project in Colombia

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Denarius Silver” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DSLV) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Mining Department in Huelva for its exploration program for the Lomero-Poyatos Project located within the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Southern Spain. The Company also announced today that it has commenced its 2021 in-fill and exploration drilling program at its 100% owned Guia Antigua Project in Colombia.



Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Denarius, commented, “The approval of our first diamond drilling campaign on the Lomero-Poyatos Project from the Department of Mines is a very important step which allows us to start testing the existing mineralization that remains open along strike and at depth. The Department of Mines has been very helpful in getting the Lomero-Poyatos Project permitted for the drilling stage and we will continue to work closely with them. We are finalizing preparation for the program and expect to start drilling at Lomero-Poyatos in approximately two months."