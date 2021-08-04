West Mining Continues to Intercept Quartz-Sulphide Veining and Associated Alterations in 5th and 6th Holes on the Starlight Trend of the Daylight Property, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Mining Corp. (“West” or the “Company”) ( CSE: WEST) (OTC: WESMF) has now completed the 5 th and 6 th diamond drill holes (holes DL21-13 and 14) of the initial drilling campaign on the Starlight Trend of their 100% owned Daylight Property. This program is designed to trace the high-grade gold-silver zone exposed at surface and in historic small-scale underground workings over a strike length of >1000 metres. Currently the Starlight veining and sulphide zone averages 25 metres true width with large discrete outlier quartz veins also exhibiting strong mineralization.

Drill holes DL21-13 and DL21-14 display abundant sulphides, particularly pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite, along with occasional native gold grains. Intensity of the mineralization appears to increase in these latest two holes, drilled to the southeast in respect to the initial four Starlight holes, all of which also intercepted the mineralized zone. As these two holes are the farthest southeast on a northwest striking, steeply southwest dipping structure, the system is clearly open to the southeast where a strong magnetic low feature trends along strike for an additional 2 kilometres. Holes DL21-09 and DL21-10 were located 130 metres to the northwest of the two current holes and holes DL21-11 and DL21-12 were an additional 80 metres further northwest. The fact that the system is visually strengthening in the direction of the most recent drilling, indicates the strong possibility of strike extension. Additional drilling farther southeast is planned for the next phase.

“The continuity of mineralization in the drilling to date strongly indicates the presence of a large system exhibiting the potential to expand our current gold resource. The recent NI43-101 resource estimate for Kena gave 561,900 oz Au indicated and 2,773,100 oz Au inferred in the Gold Mountain, Kena Gold and Daylight Zones. With no debt plus a strong treasury, our shareholders are in a great position to build value in short order on this undervalued asset as we excitingly await the imminent drill results for eight prior Great Western Zone drill holes, followed by the remaining results for the six Starlight holes,” Nicholas Houghton, President and CEO of West Mining Corp stated.