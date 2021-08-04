Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.



Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo said, “Our second quarter results were very strong across all key performance metrics, headlined by record fee related earnings and the highest quarterly distributable earnings we have generated since 2013. Our teams remain extremely active in sourcing attractive investment opportunities for our clients, with record total capital deployment of $28 billion across our yield-centric origination platforms and our opportunistic businesses. Importantly, we are making meaningful progress on our strategy of positioning the firm for continued strong growth by building out our front-end asset origination platforms, expanding our global base of talent, and investing in leading technology to drive greater efficiency. All of this is being done to support the abundant growth opportunity in front of us and continue delivering compelling returns to all our stakeholders – now, and in the future.”