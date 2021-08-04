checkAd

Apollo Global Management, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021   

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Marc Rowan, Chief Executive Officer of Apollo said, “Our second quarter results were very strong across all key performance metrics, headlined by record fee related earnings and the highest quarterly distributable earnings we have generated since 2013. Our teams remain extremely active in sourcing attractive investment opportunities for our clients, with record total capital deployment of $28 billion across our yield-centric origination platforms and our opportunistic businesses. Importantly, we are making meaningful progress on our strategy of positioning the firm for continued strong growth by building out our front-end asset origination platforms, expanding our global base of talent, and investing in leading technology to drive greater efficiency. All of this is being done to support the abundant growth opportunity in front of us and continue delivering compelling returns to all our stakeholders – now, and in the future.”

Apollo issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter ended June 30, 2021 results, which can be viewed through the Stockholders section of Apollo’s website at http://www.apollo.com/stockholders.

Dividends

Apollo has declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of its Class A Common Stock for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. This dividend will be paid on August 31, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021. Apollo intends to distribute to its Class A common stockholders on a quarterly basis substantially all of its distributable earnings after taxes and related payables in excess of amounts determined by the executive committee of its board of directors to be necessary or appropriate to provide for the conduct of its business and, at a minimum, a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. As previously announced, following the closing of Apollo’s proposed merger with Athene Holding Ltd., Apollo intends to distribute an annual dividend of $1.60 per share of common stock, with increases based on growth of the business, as determined by the board of directors.

