Wellteq Partners With LifeSpeak to Enhance Targeted Wellness Education and Expand Suite of Mental Health Programs

  • Integration with Mental Health and Wellbeing Platform Delivers Comprehensive Employee Wellness Support to Wellteq Clients in APAC Market
  • The first programs will target employee sleep and anxiety where research has shown mental health decline in 42% of employees globally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • This integration complements an already compelling market proposition to employers and insurance companies in a fast growing multi-billion-dollar industry.
  • The integrated solution will initially commence across Asia Pacific with the view to geographical expansion in 2022.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTC:WTEQF), (the “Company” or “Wellteq”) is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with LifeSpeak (TSX: LSPK), the mental health and wellbeing platform for employee and customer-focused organizations, to provide expert-led mental health and wellness education resources to Wellteq customers across the Asia Pacific market (APAC). This partnership leverages Wellteq's digital health ecosystem and LifeSpeak's extensive content library to empower a healthier, happier workforce through personalized wellness.

The integrated partnership enables Wellteq to strengthen its behavior change programs by embedding LifeSpeak's carefully vetted micro-learning educational content into its award-winning digital wellness and data analytics app. The Wellteq app is highly customizable and provides organizations of all sizes with a flexible, simple, and quick-to-launch digital wellness solution that includes features such as digital coaching, gamified challenges, rewards and recognition, and workforce analytics. Wellteq smartphone software is deployed to over 30 countries in 12 languages and is trusted by organizations such as Garmin, UBS, and Willis Towers Watson.

"The impact of the pandemic on mental health and the normalization of dispersed workforces highlights the importance of giving employees anytime, anywhere access to relevant and engaging information that drives better health outcomes," said Scott Montgomery, CEO of Wellteq. "We are excited to partner with LifeSpeak, an organization that has a long history of delivering highly relevant and engaging education on the health and wellbeing issues that most impact individuals in their personal and professional lives. Lifespeak content will be deployed through Wellteq’s sophisticated personalisation engine into user programs initially focusing on sleep, anxiety and burnout which are ever-prevalent due to the pandemic. There is substantial need for these support programs."

