Akouos to Present at Upcoming August Virtual Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. (“Akouos”) (NASDAQ: AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that Manny Simons, Ph.D., M.B.A., co-founder, president, and chief executive officer of Akouos, will present at two upcoming virtual investor conferences in August:

BTIG Biotechnology Conference. Fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m. EDT



Fireside chat on Tuesday, August 10 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference. Fireside chat on Thursday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. EDT

A live webcast of the Canaccord fireside chat will be accessible through the investors section of www.akouos.com. To access the webcast, please go to the Akouos website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. An archived replay will be available on Akouos’s website for 90 days following the conference.