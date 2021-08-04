C2C Gold Acquires JV Projects in Newfoundland From Buchans Resources Limited

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C Gold Corp. (CSE: CTOC, OTCQB:CTCGF) (the “ Company ” or “ C2C ”) is pleased to announce it has entered into an option and joint venture agreement (the “ JV Agreement ”) with Buchans Resources Limited (“ Buchans ”) pursuant to which Buchans will grant C2C an option to acquire up to a 70% ownership interest in 364 mineral claims (91 km 2 ) covering the Lake Douglas and South Tally properties, located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, Canada. Both properties cover key fault structures considered prospective for orogenic-style gold mineralization.

The Lake Douglas and South Tally Properties

The Lake Douglas property (87 claims,21.75 km2) covers the on-strike trend of gold-bearing structures at Marathon Gold Corporation’s Valentine project, located 15 km on strike to the southwest. The Lake Douglas property is also located less than 5 km on strike from a number of gold prospects on adjacent mineral claims being explored by Canterra Minerals Corporation.Among the prospects located on Canterra’s adjacent property are several gold in bedrock targets, where previous drilling returned intercepts of 10.0 g/t Au over 5.35 m core length, including 49.9 g/t Au over 0.98 m (Antler Gold Inc. news release dated December 13, 2017). A soil sampling program completed by Buchans in 2018 over the northwestern portion of the Lake Douglas property returned several gold in soil anomalies. The areas of interest include several multi-station gold anomalies ranging up to 200 m in length with anomalous values up to 317 ppb Au (Buchans Resources news release dated December 14, 2018).

The South Tally property (277 claims,69.25 km2) is contiguous with the southeast boundary of C2C’s Barrens Lake property. The South Tally property has traditionally been explored for VMS-style base metal mineralization. It remains essentially unexplored for gold despite the property covering an area hosting anomalous gold values detected within several Newfoundland and Labrador Geological Survey’s regional geochemical datasets. In addition to the project’s gold potential, both Buchans and C2C are encouraged by the property’s potential to host new base metal discoveries, as the property covers a 20 km extension to the Tally Pond volcanic belt that hosts Teck Resources’ former Duck Pond mine, located less than 4 km on strike of the South Tally property.