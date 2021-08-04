checkAd

Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the company that makes e-commerce Border Agnostic, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021, after market close, on Monday, August 16, 2021. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, August 16, 2021 to discuss these results.

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free: 877-705-6003
International Toll: +1-201-493-6725
Conference ID: 13722014

                       

A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-E’s website at: https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Global-E Online Ltd.

Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 500 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com
+1 617-542-6180

Press Contact:
Garrett Krivicich
Headline Media
Globale@headline.media
+1 786-233-7684





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021 PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the company that makes e-commerce Border Agnostic, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021, after market close, on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board