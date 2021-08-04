Enthusiast Gaming Partners with America’s Navy to Increase Awareness with Gen Z Audiences

Partnership to leverage Enthusiast Gaming’s custom esports content and distribution across integrated platform of digital assets

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), a media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage, today announced it has signed an integrated media and esports partnership with America’s Navy. The partnership will include the creation of multiple unique gaming activations incorporating the Company’s talent roster of gamers, creators, and athletes to increase awareness of Navy life and the wide range of professional opportunities the Navy offers, including those in high-demand STEM fields.



America’s Navy will be fully integrated into all aspects of the Company’s proprietary flywheel with placement and promotion across its exclusive digital media assets, including YouTube, social media channels, owned and operated video sites, and digital display media. The partnership will also include four custom competitive events featuring the Navy’s esports team, Goats & Glory, battling it out against Enthusiast Gaming’s team Luminosity players, all of which will be livestreamed on Twitch.

In addition, the Navy will be the title sponsor of Luminosity Gaming’s flagship production Luminosity Live, which is viewed by gaming and esports fans all over the world and featuring interactive branded STEM-inspired esports and gaming activations and experiences highlighting the parallels of gaming and esports to that of the STEM skills of Navy Sailors. The major event will feature a face-off between Luminosity Gaming pro-athlete ambassadors and Goats & Glory. The event will also feature live coverage from the Navy esports team’s new training facility in Memphis, Tennessee, which will also serve as their official esports competition stadium.

“We are honoured to be selected as a partner by America’s Navy as part of its efforts to use gaming to engage, educate and connect with the Gen Z demographic,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We are constantly striving to deliver new and quality content and experiences to our community of gaming and esports fans around the world, and this partnership marks another powerful vote of confidence in our platform of digital media assets and our unique ability to reach Gen Z audiences.”