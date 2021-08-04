BeyondSpring Announces Positive Topline Results from its DUBLIN-3 Registrational Trial of Plinabulin in Combination with Docetaxel for the Treatment of 2nd/3rd Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR Wild Type

Study met primary endpoint showing statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) for the combination vs. docetaxel.



Study met key secondary endpoints showing statistically significant improvement for the combination against docetaxel alone in ORR, PFS, and 24- and 36-month OS rates, and significant reduction in incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.



BeyondSpring plans to seek U.S. FDA and China NMPA approval for plinabulin in combination with docetaxel in NSCLC based on the demonstrated clinical benefit and safety profile.



Full data is planned to be presented at upcoming medical conference; The company will host a call at 8:30 a.m. ET today. Dial-in: 877-451-6152, conference ID# 13722298



NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (NASDAQ: BYSI), a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development of cancer therapeutics, announced today the positive topline data of DUBLIN-3 registrational trial in plinabulin in combination with docetaxel to treat 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC (EGFR wild type) compared to docetaxel alone (n=559). Plinabulin is a first-in-class, selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent (SIMBA), which is a potent antigen presenting cell (APC) inducer. The data released today showed that compared to docetaxel alone, the combination met the primary endpoint of increasing overall survival (mean OS, p = 0.03; OS log rank, p <0.04) and met key secondary endpoints, including significantly improving ORR, PFS and 24- and 36-month OS rates, and significant reduction in the incidence of Grade 4 neutropenia.

The DUBLIN-3 Phase 3 trial is a randomized, single blind to patients, active controlled, global trial that enrolled 559 patients in 2nd and 3rd line NSCLC, EGFR wild type, with measurable lung lesion. Patients were treated on a 21-day cycle with infusion of docetaxel (75 mg/m2 on day 1) and plinabulin (30 mg/m2 on days 1 and 8) vs. docetaxel alone (75 mg/m2, day 1). The primary endpoint was overall survival. Plinabulin in combination with docetaxel (DP) showed statistically significant improvements compared to docetaxel alone (D) with topline data summarized below for ITT population (DP: n=278; D: n=281).