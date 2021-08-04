Colliers Reports Robust Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenues were $946.0 million, up 72% (64% in local currency) relative to the same quarter in the prior year which was materially impacted by the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $136.6 million, up 128% (116% in local currency) and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.58, up 126% versus the prior year period. Second quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.10 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating loss was $385.8 million and included a $471.9 million settlement of the Long-Term Incentive Arrangement (“LTIA”) with the Company's Chairman & CEO as approved by 95% of the Company’s disinterested shareholders. The GAAP diluted loss per share was $10.53. Second quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.11 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, revenues were $1.72 billion, up 46% (40% in local currency) relative to the same period in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $228.7 million, up 100% (91% in local currency) versus prior year and adjusted EPS (note 2) was $2.64, up 111% versus prior year. Six months ended June 30, 2021 adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.14 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating loss was $345.8 million and included the settlement of the LTIA. The GAAP diluted loss per share was $10.80. Second quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.15 lower excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

“Colliers reported robust second quarter results with strong momentum across all services lines, “ said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “During the quarter, both Capital Markets and Leasing were up materially when compared to the prior year period. Compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, revenues from Capital Markets were up significantly while Leasing partially recovered but remained below 2019 levels. Our Outsourcing & Advisory and Investment Management service lines posted high teens internal growth rates. Investment Management had another record fundraising quarter, raising more than $2 billion and bringing total assets under management to more than $44 billion. Each of Colliers Engineering & Design and Colliers Mortgage delivered excellent year over year performance as we continue to develop these growth engines for the future. Based on our strong results to date, we are again raising our full year financial outlook. Finally, after quarter-end, Colliers announced the private placement of a new series of Senior Notes, providing incremental low cost and long-term debt capital and bringing our overall liquidity for future growth to more than $1 billion. With our proven track record, balanced and diversified business model, unique enterprising culture and significant inside ownership, Colliers is well positioned to continue creating shareholder value for many years to come,” he concluded.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.3 billion ($3.6 billion including affiliates) and $45 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 Change Change June 30 Change Change (LC = local currency) 2021 2020 in US$ % in LC% 2021 2020 in US$ % in LC% Outsourcing & Advisory $ 388,661 $ 257,044 51% 43% $ 728,777 $ 534,334 36% 30% Investment Management 50,477 41,389 22% 21% 95,104 87,214 9% 9% Leasing 241,257 136,768 76% 69% 420,917 301,278 40% 35% Capital Markets 265,599 115,005 131% 119% 476,110 258,008 85% 76% Total revenues $ 945,994 $ 550,206 72% 64% $ 1,720,908 $ 1,180,834 46% 40%

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter increased 64% on a local currency basis, driven by strong Capital Markets and Leasing activity and the impact of recent acquisitions. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 47% (note 3), versus prior year quarter results which were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Relative to 2019 pre-pandemic peak levels, second quarter 2021 Capital Markets revenues were up 34% on an internal local currency basis, while Leasing revenues recovered to within 9% of 2019 levels.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, consolidated revenues increased 40% on a local currency basis driven by a rebound in Capital Markets and Leasing activity and the impact of recent acquisitions, versus prior year results which were impacted by the pandemic beginning in March 2020. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 23% (note 3). Relative to 2019 pre-pandemic peak levels, year to date 2021 Capital Markets revenues were up 23% on an internal local currency basis, while Leasing revenues recovered to within 8% of 2019 levels.

Segmented Second Quarter Results

Revenues in the Americas region totalled $582.8 million for the second quarter, up 89% (84% in local currency) versus $308.9 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was driven by strong Capital Markets and Leasing activity across most major markets and the incremental impact of recent acquisitions, versus prior year results which were impacted by the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.9 million, up 224% from $24.4 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher revenues and reduced costs from measures implemented during the pandemic. GAAP operating earnings were $63.2 million, relative to $3.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the EMEA region totalled $158.6 million for the second quarter compared to $99.6 million in the prior year quarter, up 59% (45% in local currency). Revenue growth was strong across all service lines, particularly Capital Markets, relative to reduced levels in the prior year quarter impacted by the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.6 million, up 226% from $6.3 million in the prior year on higher revenues and cost savings from measures implemented during the pandemic. The GAAP operating earnings were $14.4 million versus a loss of $3.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific region totalled $154.0 million for the second quarter compared to $100.1 million in the prior year quarter, up 54% (38% in local currency). Revenue growth was robust across all service lines and geographies, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, versus pandemic-impacted prior year quarter results. Adjusted EBITDA was $20.7 million, up 69% from $12.3 million in the prior year quarter with the improvement in margin attributable to operating leverage and a lower cost base from measures implemented during the pandemic. GAAP operating earnings were $16.7 million, versus $5.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Investment Management revenues for the second quarter were $50.5 million compared to $41.4 million in the prior year quarter, up 22% (21% in local currency). Revenue growth was driven by management fee growth from increased assets under management. Neither the current year quarter nor the prior year quarter included carried interest revenues. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.3 million, relative to $17.4 million in the prior year quarter, up 23%. GAAP operating earnings were $14.2 million in the quarter, versus $10.6 million in the prior year quarter. Assets under management were $44.5 billion at June 30, 2021, up 13% from $39.5 billion at December 31, 2020 and up 25% from $35.7 billion at June 30, 2020.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $5.0 million in the second quarter, relative to $0.3 million in the prior year quarter, with the change primarily attributable to incentive compensation accruals recorded in the current year period. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $494.3 million. Excluding the impact of the LTIA, corporate GAAP operating loss was $22.3 million, relative to a loss of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020 attributable to an increase in the fair value of contingent acquisition consideration on strong operating performance of recently acquired businesses as well as incentive compensation accruals.

2021 Outlook

Given stronger than anticipated operating results for the second quarter, the Company is increasing its previously provided financial outlook. However, a number of uncertainties remain which could impact our outlook, including: (i) the emergence of COVID-19 variants around the world; and (ii) certain operating costs, reduced in light of the pandemic, are expected to increase in the second half of the year as restrictions ease which may temper margin expansion. The outlook for the full year 2021 (relative to 2020), including the impact of completed acquisitions, is as follows:

Full Year 2021 Outlook Updated Previous Revenue +20% to +30% +15% to +30% Adjusted EBITDA +25% to +35% +15% to +30%

This financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, health, social, geo-political and related factors.

Settlement of Long-Term Incentive Arrangement

On April 16, 2021, after receiving approval from 95% of disinterested shareholders, the Company completed the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) to settle the Management Services Agreement, including the LTIA, between Colliers, Jay S. Hennick and Jayset Management CIG Inc., a corporation controlled by Mr. Hennick. The Transaction also established a timeline for the orderly elimination of Colliers’ dual class voting structure by no later than September 1, 2028. The completion of the Transaction resulted in the issuance of 3.6 million Subordinate Voting Shares from treasury and a cash payment of $96.2 million funded from the Company’s revolving credit facility, which were recorded as an expense of $471.9 million on the statement of earnings during the second quarter of 2021.

Mr. Hennick remains Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of the Company and has control and direction over a total of 4.6 million Subordinate Voting Shares and 1.3 million Multiple Voting Shares of Colliers representing an aggregate of 13.5% of the outstanding shares and 45.0% of the votes.

Private Placement of Senior Notes

On July 28, 2021 the Company entered into a note purchase agreement to issue US dollar and Euro fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the “Senior Notes”), consisting of US$150 million of 3.02% Notes due 2031 and €125 million of 1.52% Notes due 2031. The Senior Notes were placed privately and rank equally with Colliers’ senior unsecured revolving credit facility and existing senior unsecured Euro notes due 2028. The proceeds of the issuances are expected to be drawn on or about October 7, 2021. Colliers intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) the settlement of the LTIA; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands of US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ (412,601 ) $ 6,483 $ (387,794 ) $ 12,942 Income tax 20,872 2,127 29,719 7,326 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (1,964 ) (266 ) (3,946 ) (970 ) Interest expense, net 7,916 6,179 16,200 13,763 Operating earnings (385,777 ) 14,523 (345,821 ) 33,061 Settlement of LTIA 471,928 - 471,928 - Depreciation and amortization 34,574 25,940 72,351 50,830 Gains attributable to MSRs (5,841 ) (509 ) (14,916 ) (509 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 1,732 414 3,138 969 Acquisition-related items 16,695 3,784 35,542 6,534 Restructuring costs 650 13,839 943 19,307 Stock-based compensation expense 2,597 1,971 5,522 4,224 Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,558 $ 59,962 $ 228,687 $ 114,416

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share as calculated under the “if-converted” method, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) the settlement of the LTIA; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. For the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, the “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the GAAP diluted EPS calculation but dilutive for the adjusted EPS calculation.

Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands of US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net earnings $ (412,601 ) $ 6,483 $ (387,794 ) $ 12,942 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (11,745 ) (4,265 ) (19,525 ) (7,642 ) Interest on Convertible Notes 2,300 1,059 4,600 1,059 Settlement of LTIA 471,928 - 471,928 - Amortization of intangible assets 23,533 17,089 50,871 33,101 Gains attributable to MSRs (5,841 ) (509 ) (14,916 ) (509 ) Acquisition-related items 16,695 3,784 35,542 6,534 Restructuring costs 650 13,839 943 19,307 Stock-based compensation expense 2,597 1,971 5,522 4,224 Income tax on adjustments (8,517 ) (7,442 ) (18,183 ) (13,247 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (3,460 ) (2,447 ) (6,795 ) (4,597 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 75,539 $ 29,562 $ 122,193 $ 51,172 Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (in US$) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted net earnings per common share(1) $ (9.53 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (9.75 ) $ (0.14 ) Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax 0.04 0.02 0.07 0.02 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.67 0.30 0.96 0.27 Settlement of LTIA 9.86 - 10.19 - Amortization expense, net of tax 0.29 0.25 0.66 0.49 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.07 ) (0.01 ) (0.18 ) (0.01 ) Acquisition-related items 0.26 0.10 0.56 0.17 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.01 0.24 0.01 0.35 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.05 0.05 0.12 0.10 Adjusted EPS $ 1.58 $ 0.70 $ 2.64 $ 1.25 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 47,846 41,901 46,303 41,021 (1 )Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

3. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

4. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development properties of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 (unaudited)



2021



2020

2021



2020 Revenues $ 945,994 $ 550,206 $ 1,720,908 $ 1,180,834 Cost of revenues 576,652 355,347 1,044,382 771,705 Selling, general and administrative expenses 231,922 150,612 442,526 318,704 Depreciation 11,041 8,851 21,480 17,729 Amortization of intangible assets 23,533 17,089 50,871 33,101 Acquisition-related items (1) 16,695 3,784 35,542 6,534 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 471,928 - 471,928 - Operating earnings (385,777 ) 14,523 (345,821 ) 33,061 Interest expense, net 7,916 6,179 16,200 13,763 Equity earnings from unconsolidated investments (1,732 ) (414 ) (3,138 ) (969 ) Other (income) loss (232 ) 148 (808 ) (1 ) Earnings before income tax (391,729 ) 8,610 (358,075 ) 20,268 Income tax 20,872 2,127 29,719 7,326 Net earnings (412,601 ) 6,483 (387,794 ) 12,942 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 11,745 4,265 19,525 7,642 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 31,771 12,530 44,311 11,025 Net earnings attributable to Company $ (456,117 ) $ (10,312 ) $ (451,630 ) $ (5,725 ) Net earnings per common share



Basic $ (10.53 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (10.80 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted (2) $ (10.53 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (10.80 ) $ (0.14 ) Adjusted EPS (3) $ 1.58 $ 0.70 $ 2.64 $ 1.25 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 43,329 39,930 41,801 39,902 Diluted 43,329 39,930 41,801 39,902

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs. (2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were issued on May 19, 2020. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is anti-dilutive for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. (3) See definition and reconciliation above.





COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands of US$) June 30, December 31, June 30, (unaudited) 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,515 $ 156,614 $ 147,169 Restricted cash (1) 30,052 20,919 19,069 Accounts receivable and contract assets 456,217 433,250 341,778 Warehouse receivables (2) 62,838 232,207 30,586 Prepaids and other assets 205,294 192,821 177,674 Current assets 901,916 1,035,811 716,276 Other non-current assets 100,526 94,679 87,980 Fixed assets 139,598 129,221 107,207 Operating lease right-of-use assets 319,768 288,134 260,613 Deferred tax assets, net 55,167 45,008 50,308 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,663,937 1,699,314 1,572,605 Total assets $ 3,180,912 $ 3,292,167 $ 2,794,989 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 736,393 $ 748,660 $ 568,933 Other current liabilities 131,336 53,661 50,947 Long-term debt - current 2,142 9,024 7,397 Warehouse credit facilities (2) 55,566 218,018 24,586 Operating lease liabilities - current 81,144 78,923 68,417 Current liabilities 1,006,581 1,108,286 720,280 Long-term debt - non-current 537,956 470,871 619,809 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 298,668 251,680 230,366 Other liabilities 103,658 158,366 102,676 Deferred tax liabilities, net 38,729 50,523 24,329 Convertible notes 224,578 223,957 223,462 Redeemable non-controlling interests 448,271 442,375 375,057 Shareholders' equity 522,471 586,109 499,010 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,180,912 $ 3,292,167 $ 2,794,989 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 540,098 $ 479,895 $ 627,206 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 392,583 323,281 480,037 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 0.9 1.0 1.5

Note to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business. (2) Warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase. (3) Excluding warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes. (3) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash, warehouse credit facilities and convertible notes, in accordance with debt agreements.





COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 (unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings (loss) $ (412,601 ) $ 6,483 $ (387,794 ) $ 12,942 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 34,574 25,940 72,351 50,830 Settlement of long-term incentive arrangement 375,742 - 375,742 - Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (5,841 ) (509 ) (14,916 ) (509 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (10,705 ) (1,810 ) (22,283 ) (1,810 ) Deferred income tax (13,073 ) (6,839 ) (22,504 ) (13,997 ) Other 19,394 11,163 61,285 24,603 (12,510 ) 34,428 61,881 72,059 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (55,446 ) 16,018 (79,233 ) 75,855 (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,331 (5,495 ) 1,779 (34,254 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation 82,799 (17,855 ) (1,677 ) (181,261 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (2,997 ) (1,354 ) (10,472 ) (15,684 ) Proceeds from sale of mortgage loans 757,113 89,979 1,595,030 89,979 Origination of mortgage loans (690,415 ) (87,099 ) (1,397,200 ) (87,099 ) Increase in warehouse credit facilities (50,371 ) (263 ) (162,452 ) (263 ) Repurchases from AR Facility, net of sales 14,183 (1,276 ) 10,892 (12,285 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 56,687 27,083 18,548 (92,953 ) Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (366 ) (133,840 ) (4,207 ) (136,941 ) Purchases of fixed assets (10,510 ) (10,290 ) (32,603 ) (19,029 ) Purchase of held for sale real estate assets - 94,222 - 94,222 Cash collections on AR facility deferred purchase price 11,824 15,069 22,732 26,459 Other investing activities (9,696 ) (1,104 ) (20,789 ) 804 Net cash used in investing activities (8,748 ) (35,943 ) (34,867 ) (34,485 ) Financing activities Increase in long-term debt, net 16,140 (118,002 ) 69,932 25,144 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net of sales (13,707 ) (19,719 ) (21,840 ) (24,395 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders - - (2,009 ) (1,992 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (21,305 ) (14,293 ) (35,228 ) (21,986 ) Other financing activities 1,496 (5,165 ) 6,464 (13,638 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,376 ) 72,821 17,319 193,133 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 888 (813 ) (966 ) (14,450 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 31,451 63,148 34 51,245 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 146,116 103,090 177,533 114,993 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 177,567 $ 166,238 $ 177,567 $ 166,238





COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. SEGMENTED RESULTS (in thousands of US dollars) Asia Investment (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2021 Revenues $ 582,769 $ 158,571 $ 154,018 $ 50,477 $ 159 $ 945,994 Adjusted EBITDA 78,923 20,640 20,677 21,330 (5,012 ) 136,558 Operating earnings (loss) 63,239 14,393 16,692 14,157 (494,258 ) (385,777 ) 2020 Revenues $ 308,885 $ 99,614 $ 100,105 $ 41,389 $ 213 $ 550,206 Adjusted EBITDA 24,376 6,323 12,255 17,350 (342 ) 59,962 Operating earnings (loss) 3,415 (3,267 ) 5,091 10,648 (1,364 ) 14,523 Asia Investment Americas EMEA Pacific Management Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2021 Revenues $ 1,058,546 $ 284,684 $ 282,269 $ 95,104 $ 305 $ 1,720,908 Adjusted EBITDA 135,849 25,144 36,195 39,075 (7,576 ) 228,687 Operating earnings (loss) 106,092 13,304 28,400 24,088 (517,705 ) (345,821 ) 2020 Revenues $ 678,875 $ 216,696 $ 197,539 $ 87,214 $ 510 $ 1,180,834 Adjusted EBITDA 55,534 2,682 17,503 35,784 2,914 114,417 Operating earnings (loss) 26,125 (16,718 ) 6,319 22,426 (5,091 ) 33,061





