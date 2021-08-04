checkAd

Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:00  |  38   |   |   

Third Quarter Earnings Call Scheduled for September 8, 2021

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, announced today that after an initial review of its third quarter 2021 operating results, the Company now expects revenue to be between $275 million and $285 million, near the low end of its previously announced range, while adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) is expected to be in the range of $0 to $2 million, below its previously announced range of $11 million to $15 million. Calavo’s third quarter 2021 results will be reported on September 8, 2021, and the Company will hold its earnings call the same day.

The revised adjusted EBITDA estimated range is largely due to gross margins that are below the Company’s previous expectations. The Company’s original forecast reflected near-term inflationary pressures on labor, raw materials and freight, as previously discussed. However, these pressures as well as delays in the Mexican and Californian avocado crops were more acute than anticipated. The delay in the Mexican summer crop and slow start to the California season resulted in limited supplies of the most desirable fruit (both in sizes and quality) which affected the Company’s avocado margins. In the Company’s Renaissance Food Group, labor shortages impacted throughput and increased the cost of labor. Raw material costs and freight costs remained higher and for longer than expected, impacting all segments.

The Company expects that a number of these pressures will continue into the fourth quarter, but that by the end of the calendar year many of them will be mitigated through a combination of pricing initiatives and the implementation of internal operational efficiencies.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Calavo will release financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13722246.
  • Live and archived webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Calavo’s investor relations website at http://ir.calavo.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Results Third Quarter Earnings Call Scheduled for September 8, 2021SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food, announced today that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board