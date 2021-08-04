Razor Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Light Oil Consolidation Acquisition in Swan Hills, Alberta Enhancing Oil & Gas, Geothermal Power, Carbon Capture, and Hydrogen Production Opportunities

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain non-operated working interest assets in its Swan Hills, Alberta core region (the “Assets”) for a total purchase price of $5 million cash, subject to certain closing adjustments (the “Acquisition”). The Assets consist of Swan Hills Unit No. 1 (the “Unit”), Judy Creek Gas Plant (the “Plant”) and South Swan Hills Unit Gas Gathering System (the “Gathering System”) at 32.5%, 8.6% and 22.8% working interest, respectively. Closing is anticipated to occur in due course within August 2021.



The Acquisition will be funded by Arena Investors, LP (“Arena”) by way of an amended term loan agreement in the TOTAL principal amount of US$18,158,182 (the “Amended Term Loan”). Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager with US$2.2 billion of committed assets under management that specializes in providing innovative capital solutions for middle market companies.