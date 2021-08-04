Razor Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Light Oil Consolidation Acquisition in Swan Hills, Alberta Enhancing Oil & Gas, Geothermal Power, Carbon Capture, and Hydrogen Production Opportunities
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Razor Energy Corp. (“Razor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: RZE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire
certain non-operated working interest assets in its Swan Hills, Alberta core region (the “Assets”) for a total purchase price of $5 million cash, subject to certain closing adjustments (the
“Acquisition”). The Assets consist of Swan Hills Unit No. 1 (the “Unit”), Judy Creek Gas Plant (the “Plant”) and South Swan Hills Unit Gas Gathering System (the “Gathering System”) at 32.5%, 8.6%
and 22.8% working interest, respectively. Closing is anticipated to occur in due course within August 2021.
The Acquisition will be funded by Arena Investors, LP (“Arena”) by way of an amended term loan agreement in the TOTAL principal amount of US$18,158,182 (the “Amended Term Loan”). Arena Investors is an institutional asset manager with US$2.2 billion of committed assets under management that specializes in providing innovative capital solutions for middle market companies.
The Amended Term Loan will be amortized and repaid over a total of 37 months, where payments began in April 2021 and will conclude in April 2024. The increase in principal will fund the purchase of the Assets, associated joint account liability, and interim purchase price adjustments. These price adjustments are capital expenditures and expenses from the effective date until the anticipated closing date. In that time there has been significant expenditures and expenses including well reactivations, pipeline repairs, and infrastructure projects. The funded principal amount, after the original issuer discount, is US$8.035 million, less related fees and expenses. Other terms of the Amended Term Loan are materially unchanged from the initial term loan as further described in the Company’s press release dated February 18, 2021. This includes a fixed annual interest rate of 7.875%, with security provided by a first lien on all assets within Razor Royalties Limited Partnership and Razor Holdings GP Corp.
ACQUISITION HIGHLIGHTS
Acquisition Metrics
|• Proved Developed Producing Reserves (“PDP”) 1
|2.7 MMboe
|• Production
|950 boepd (95% light oil & ngl’s)
|• Estimated annual base decline rate
|10 percent
|• Asset Retirement Obligation (“ARO”) (undiscounted) 2
|$22.9 million ($2.2 million discounted)
|• Estimated annual ARO spend
|$0.3 million
