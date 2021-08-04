checkAd

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Fireside Chat at BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

SINGAPORE, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN), a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced Dr Carl Firth, CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 9, 2021, at 09:00 am ET. The conference will be held from August 9 to August 10, 2021.

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
 Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ASLN) is a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in the Bay Area and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

 





Disclaimer

