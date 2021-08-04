checkAd

The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 24, 2021, to stockholders of record as of Sept. 1, 2021.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2020 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

