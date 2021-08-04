checkAd

Seratopical Revolution Skincare Line by The Sera Labs Inc., a CURE Pharmaceutical Company, will be Available for Purchase this Fall at CVS, one of the Leading National Drug Store Chains

Sera Labs, a subsidiary of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTC: CURR), today announced that all six facial products of the Seratopical Revolution skincare line will be available for purchase at CVS in the Fall of 2021. CVS is one of the leading national drug store chains in America.

Seratopical Revolution marries nature and science into one clean and nourishing line of beauty products. The line’s P3P complex, developed by CURE Pharmaceutical, drives natural, clean, plant-based ingredients into the deeper layers of the skin by utilizing a proprietary tri-peptide delivery system. Unlike other companies that use alcohol as a delivery system, which is incredibly drying to the skin, Seratopical Revolution’s natural oil and surfactant delivery systems are highly efficacious and offer near immediate results.

Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs CEO and CURE Pharmaceutical Chief Strategic Officer, stated, “There are a lot of beauty companies, but the problem is that most of them don’t understand that without an effective delivery system, the products are sitting on top of your skin and clogging your pores. Our formulators have developed a proprietary high-tech delivery system which allows the ingredients to go deep into the skin. Our loyal customers will benefit from scientifically backed ingredients that are designed to enhance hydration and rejuvenate collagen. Our Seratopical Revolution facial products possess these unique problem-solving attributes married with beautiful packaging that stands out on the shelf and our partnership with one of the most respected and recognized actors in the world: Nicole Kidman – as strategic partner and global brand ambassador - making our company and brand a fierce competitor in the beauty industry.”

“This is another fantastic branding and expansion opportunity for our company and its product line. We created Seratopical Revolution to meet the needs of a wide base of customers, for all people of all skin types who are seeking to explore truly innovative and cutting-edge skincare product options. Having our skincare line available at CVS for customers to purchase bolsters our national presence and demonstrates the ever-expanding retailer support,” stated John Cammarano, Sera Labs Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Sales.

