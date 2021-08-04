Pico, a Leading Provider of Technology Solutions for the Global Financial Markets Community, to Go Public Through a Combination with FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.

Pico, a leading provider of mission critical technology, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, and FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (“FTAC Athena”) (Nasdaq: FTAA), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Pico becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Pico and is expected to be listed on NASDAQ.

Pico was founded in 2009 on the basis of the macro trends in electronification of markets across all asset classes and the need for global borderless trading, connectivity and data access. Today, Pico offers comprehensive financial services trading cloud infrastructure with mission critical exchange connectivity spanning 45 data centers traversing all key global markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Its resilient proprietary network, PicoNetTM is a globally comprehensive, low-latency and fully redundant network interconnecting all major financial data centers around the world including all major public cloud providers. The combination of Pico’s global infrastructure and data services with its artificial intelligence solution Corvil Analytics, equips clients with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge solutions to meet their global trading needs.

“Twenty-five years ago trading was in-person or over the phone, localized in each country. The world we live in today is electronic and multi-asset class; markets are global but fragmented, producing vast amounts of data that continue to grow. Through our global technology platform serving the financial industry, we modernize and simplify complex infrastructure, provide global data and electronic access to all markets for our clients in a seamless manner,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and Co-CEO of Pico. “We sit at the center of a complex ecosystem of major market participants, global market centers and technology partners. Our clients are important and sophisticated financial institutions who rely on Pico for mission critical global markets infrastructure.”

“Jarrod, Frank, and the outstanding Pico leadership team have deep domain expertise and have built a company that delivers exceptional value to their global commercial customers,” said Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of FTAC Athena. “Pico is at the frontier of modernizing the financial ecosystem by providing global connectivity and market insight solutions for its customers and we look forward to working together in order to build long-term value for our stockholders.”