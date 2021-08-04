VICI Properties Inc. Announces $17.2 Billion Strategic Acquisition of MGM Growth Properties LLC

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or “VICI”), MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) (“MGP”) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) (“MGM Resorts”), MGP’s controlling shareholder, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the “Master Transaction Agreement”) pursuant to which VICI Properties will acquire MGP for total consideration of $17.2 billion, inclusive of the assumption of approximately $5.7 billion of debt. Upon completion of the merger, VICI will have an estimated enterprise value of $45 billion, firmly solidifying VICI’s position as the largest experiential net lease REIT while also advancing VICI’s strategic goals of portfolio enhancement and diversification.

Under the terms of the Master Transaction Agreement, MGP Class A shareholders will receive 1.366 shares of newly issued VICI stock in exchange for each Class A share of MGP. The fixed exchange ratio represents an agreed upon price of $43.00 per share of MGP Class A shares based on VICI’s trailing 5-day volume weighted average price of $31.47 as of July 30, 2021 and represents a 15.9% premium to MGP’s closing stock price on August 3, 2021. MGM Resorts will receive $43.00 per unit in cash for the redemption of the majority of its MGP Operating Partnership units (“OP Units”) that it holds for total cash consideration of approximately $4.4 billion and will also retain approximately 12 million units in a newly formed operating partnership of VICI Properties. The MGP Class B share that is held by MGM Resorts will be cancelled and cease to exist.

Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, VICI Properties will enter into an amended and restated triple-net master lease with MGM Resorts. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of $860.0 million, inclusive of MGP’s pending acquisition of MGM Springfield, and an initial term of 25 years, with three 10-year tenant renewal options. Rent under the amended and restated master lease will escalate at a rate of 2.0% per annum for the first 10 years and thereafter at the greater of 2.0% per annum or the consumer price index (“CPI”), subject to a 3.0% cap. Additionally, VICI will retain MGP’s existing 50.1% ownership stake in the joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT JV”), which owns the real estate assets of MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay. The BREIT JV lease will remain unchanged and provides for current annual base rent of approximately $298 million and an initial term of 30 years, with two 10-year tenant renewal options. Rent under the BREIT JV lease escalates at a rate of 2.0% per annum for the first 15 years and thereafter at the greater of 2.0% per annum or CPI, subject to a 3.0% cap. On a combined basis, the MGM master lease and BREIT JV lease will deliver initial attributable rent to VICI of approximately $1.0 billion.