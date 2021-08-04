checkAd

Clearside Biomedical to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2021

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases, announced today that George Lasezkay, Pharm.D., J.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas A. Ciulla, M.D., MBA, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Development Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in August 2021:

Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Panel Discussion: Goldeneye
Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:45 am ET

H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
Panel Discussion: Vision Repair Beyond Traditional Anti-VEGF Therapy
Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET
Corporate Presentation available Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 7:00 am ET

A link to the live and archived webcasts may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations. An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious back of the eye diseases. Clearside’s proprietary SCS Microinjector targets the suprachoroidal space (SCS) and offers unique access to the macula, retina and choroid where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The Company’s SCS injection platform is an inherently flexible, in-office, non-surgical procedure, intended to provide targeted delivery to the site of disease and to work with both established and new formulations of medications. For more information, please visit www.clearsidebio.com.

Investor and Media Contacts:

Jenny Kobin
Remy Bernarda
ir@clearsidebio.com
(678) 430-8206

Source: Clearside Biomedical, Inc.





