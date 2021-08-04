ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re establishing a pattern with featured company KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) which as we’ve mentioned, KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries.

The Company makes news faster than we can cover it. As such, please allow us a moment to give you a pithy update on the Company's most recent achievements wrapped around their innovative new less-lethal cartridge.

It’s all worth noting.

KWESST Releases Commercialization Roadmap for Low Energy Cartridge Product Line

The Company announced key details of the commercialization road map of its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line, which will culminate with an official commercial launch at the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, January 18 - 21. That’s a fair ways away but the Company expects to take orders as early as before the end of the year which isn’t so far away. We’re so impressed by KWESST’s innovation and technological prowess that we frankly get excited by any new sales offering. We’d strongly encourage monitoring news, Q’s and K’s for sales figures and traction…

KWESST Releases Video Clip of Low Energy Cartridge Product in Action

In mid-July the Company released its first public video demonstrating the Company's non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product in action. The video is available on KWESST's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a22sm6OE5c4

That video is just 60 seconds and in that brief time you are going to see and hear why this could be an incredibly disruptive product in a massive market opportunity. Spend the minute to see the cartridge do its thing.

Brandon Tatum Becomes Advisor and Advocate for KWESST's Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in the U.S.

Following up on the cartridge demo, KWESST announced that Brandon Tatum, who runs the highly successful YouTube channel called "The Officer Tatum" with over 1.6 million subscribers, has agreed to act as advisor and be an advocate for KWESST's non-lethal Low Energy System ("LEC") system for law enforcement and personal defense in the U.S. Brandon Tatum also currently has a regular following of more than three million people across various social media platforms and is a frequent guest on TV shows such as The Ingraham Angle and Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News Channel.