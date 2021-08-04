checkAd

Emerging Markets Report The KWESST Continues

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 13:07  |  36   |   |   

New Cartridge Roll-Out Drives News Cycle with Less-Lethal Innovation and Potential Market Disruption

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re establishing a pattern with featured company KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) which as we’ve mentioned, KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries.

Simply put, the Company makes news faster than we can cover it. As such, please allow us a moment to give you a pithy update on the Company’s most recent achievements wrapped around their innovative new less-lethal cartridge.

It’s all worth noting.

KWESST Releases Commercialization Roadmap for Low Energy Cartridge Product Line

The Company announced key details of the commercialization road map of its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line, which will culminate with an official commercial launch at the 2022 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, January 18 - 21. That’s a fair ways away but the Company expects to take orders as early as before the end of the year which isn’t so far away. We’re so impressed by KWESST’s innovation and technological prowess that we frankly get excited by any new sales offering. We’d strongly encourage monitoring news, Q’s and K’s for sales figures and traction…

KWESST Releases Video Clip of Low Energy Cartridge Product in Action

In mid-July the Company released its first public video demonstrating the Company's non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product in action. The video is available on KWESST's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a22sm6OE5c4

That video is just 60 seconds and in that brief time you are going to see and hear why this could be an incredibly disruptive product in a massive market opportunity. Spend the minute to see the cartridge do its thing.

Brandon Tatum Becomes Advisor and Advocate for KWESST's Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in the U.S.

Following up on the cartridge demo, KWESST announced that Brandon Tatum, who runs the highly successful YouTube channel called "The Officer Tatum" with over 1.6 million subscribers, has agreed to act as advisor and be an advocate for KWESST's non-lethal Low Energy System ("LEC") system for law enforcement and personal defense in the U.S. Brandon Tatum also currently has a regular following of more than three million people across various social media platforms and is a frequent guest on TV shows such as The Ingraham Angle and Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News Channel.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report The KWESST Continues New Cartridge Roll-Out Drives News Cycle with Less-Lethal Innovation and Potential Market Disruption An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - We’re establishing a pattern with featured company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
First Aerospace-qualified Baseless Power Module Family Improves Aircraft Electrical System ...
SPX Announces Acquisition of Enterprise Control Systems Ltd; Expands and Strengthens SPX’s ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Orletto Capital II Inc. Announces Agreement For Qualifying Transaction With CHARBONE Corporation
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
SharpLink Gaming Tapped by NASCAR.com to Expand and Enhance Online Sports Betting Experience for ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board