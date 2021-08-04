FreightHub, Inc. Welcomes Luisa Irene Lopez as Chief Operating Officer
NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology
platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, appointed Luisa Irene Lopez as its new Chief Operating Officer,
effective August 2, 2021. Lopez will report to Javier Selgas, Fr8Hub’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for overall business strategy, operations, customer service, and strategic
vendor oversight.
“Luisa is a seasoned and trusted leader in the freight industry who has a proven track record leading operational excellence and has established a network of operators throughout North America,” stated Selgas. “With her extensive international experience and network, we believe she will help with aggressively expanding our capacity and revenue growth across our footprint, tracking and improving productivity throughout our operations and just as important, designing processes that are both innovative and flexible.”
“I’m thrilled to join Fr8Hub and its leadership team at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth journey,” stated Lopez. “Fr8Hub, through its innovative digital freight marketplace, uniquely trained and motivated sales force, and expanding carrier network, is well positioned to be a leader in truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the US and Canada. I am honored to join Fr8Hub to help the team build a world-class operation and help the team further accelerate the company’s growth.”
Lopez joins Fr8Hub from Landstar where, as a Business Unit Director for nearly four years, she was responsible for commercial and client development strategies, business lines and profitability maximization for the Mexican market. Prior to Landstar, from 2015 to 2017 Lopez was at Traxion, a leader in the Mexico transportation industry, where she managed more than 2,000 transport units, guaranteeing attainment of profitability, efficiency, and performance indicators. In total, she has more than 25 years’ experience through executive roles in logistics, supply chain, operations, and customer service.
