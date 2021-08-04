FreightHub, Inc. Welcomes Luisa Irene Lopez as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HUSN) (Hudson Capital) announced that FreightHub, Inc. (Fr8Hub), a North American transportation logistics technology platform company focused on US-Mexico cross-border shipping with which Hudson Capital has signed a definitive Merger Agreement, appointed Luisa Irene Lopez as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective August 2, 2021. Lopez will report to Javier Selgas, Fr8Hub’s Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for overall business strategy, operations, customer service, and strategic vendor oversight.



“Luisa is a seasoned and trusted leader in the freight industry who has a proven track record leading operational excellence and has established a network of operators throughout North America,” stated Selgas. “With her extensive international experience and network, we believe she will help with aggressively expanding our capacity and revenue growth across our footprint, tracking and improving productivity throughout our operations and just as important, designing processes that are both innovative and flexible.”