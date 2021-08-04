Wendy Katzen "Party Perfect" Unveils New Corporate Website Geared Toward Today's Event Planning Needs

checkAd

The site can be found at www.wendykatzen.net and contains information, photographs, and a full portfolio of prior events.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Wendykatzen.net is the latest launch for Wendy Katzen "Party Perfect". As her name suggests, every Party and Event produced by Wendy Katzen focuses on each specific detail. When put together, these details equal an unparalleled event - regardless of whether it is Social or Corporate. Wendy's new website details information about Wendy Katzen, along with a portfolio filled with a taste of her work, and choice of the many services that her company offers.

"We are extremely excited to announce the launch of wendykatzen.net. This is a project that we have been working on tirelessly for quite some time," said Wendy as CEO, Producer and Creative Consultant for Wendy Katzen "Party Perfect". "Our new site focuses on everything from Weddings to Galas and to celebrate both locally as well as fascinating destinations. We are excited to share a taste of our designs and what we can create with the rest of the world."

Wendy Katzen is a former New York actress who is able to bring her extensive theatrical experience and training to every event she produces. Along with performing on stage and studying at the New York Academy of Dramatic Arts, Wendy has appeared in numerous Worldwide Publications. Her theatrical expertise in everything from set design to lighting to timing to music to directing is unparalleled. Imagine what that vast experience can bring to your next event.

As a member of the International Special Events Society and an Event Planner for over two decades, Wendy understands not only how an event should run, but also how an event should be managed. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the way we celebrate has changed dramatically. However, Wendy Katzen "Party Perfect" has found creative ways to put together a luxurious event complete with all the warmth and excitement of a pre-pandemic world. Wendy will help you navigate this new way of celebrating in person - alleviate your stress - and be your greatest advocate. Whether your event is indoors or outdoors, Wendy Katzen can create a simple yet elegant, contemporary yet romantic, bold yet beautiful, over the top or intimate event, Whatever your dream - she can create it!

About Wendy Katzen

Wendy Katzen has been a renowned Event Planner for several decades. Hailed from New York City, and based in the Washington, D.C. area she works throughout the entire United States as well as Abroad. Wendy is known for her ability to take a client's vision and elevate it in a cost-conscious manner. Her work includes Weddings, Life Cycle Events, Graduations, Corporate Events, Galas and so much more. Her mantra is "All The World's A Stage". More information about Wendy Katzen can be found at www.wendykatzen.net.

