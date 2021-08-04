FLOW ANNOUNCES A FOLLOWON INVESTMENT IN THE PYURE CO

PYURE designs and manufactures commercial air purifiers that provide dynamic protection against a range of pathogens and improve indoor air quality by eliminating volatile organic compounds and odors. PYURE technology mimics the way sunlight sanitizes the outside environment by safely generating hydroxyls and diffusing organic oxidants indoors. The company’s flagship product is FDA registered as a class II medical device and has been successfully tested for efficacy in reducing airborne SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes CoVID-19.

“Pyure has demonstrated an effective air and surface sanitation solution, which is key to resuming pre-pandemic social and business interactions in a safe manner. We are excited to be extending our support for them as they continue their impressive growth,” commented Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “will continue”, “will occur” or “will be achieved”. The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information relating to the current or prospective performance of one or more of the Company's investments and the book value per common share of the Company.