Buy Infineon Despite Earnings Miss on Margin Upside, Analysts Say
- (PLX AI) – Infineon shares are still a buy despite yesterday's earnings miss as the company has significant margin upside as prices rise, analysts said.
- Gross margins are reaching highest levels since 2000 amid a semiconductor shortage, while the order book now covers 2 years of revenues and Infineon has the ability to ramp up capacity
- Accelerating electric car demand can push Infineon shares higher as one of the most attractive growth names in the sector, UBS said
- Infineon remains attractive long term, Bank of America said
- Underlying gross margin has upside, given improving pricing and low distributor and customer inventories, which should lead to supply/demand imbalances lasting quite a while, Bank of America said
- Infineon shares are up 4% today
