Buy Infineon Despite Earnings Miss on Margin Upside, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 13:12 | 28 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 13:12 | (PLX AI) – Infineon shares are still a buy despite yesterday's earnings miss as the company has significant margin upside as prices rise, analysts said. Gross margins are reaching highest levels since 2000 amid a semiconductor shortage, while the … (PLX AI) – Infineon shares are still a buy despite yesterday's earnings miss as the company has significant margin upside as prices rise, analysts said. Gross margins are reaching highest levels since 2000 amid a semiconductor shortage, while the … (PLX AI) – Infineon shares are still a buy despite yesterday's earnings miss as the company has significant margin upside as prices rise, analysts said.

Gross margins are reaching highest levels since 2000 amid a semiconductor shortage, while the order book now covers 2 years of revenues and Infineon has the ability to ramp up capacity

Accelerating electric car demand can push Infineon shares higher as one of the most attractive growth names in the sector, UBS said

Infineon remains attractive long term, Bank of America said

Underlying gross margin has upside, given improving pricing and low distributor and customer inventories, which should lead to supply/demand imbalances lasting quite a while, Bank of America said

Infineon shares are up 4% today



Infineon Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Infineon Technologies Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer