AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Krones AG - Q2 in line; Initiate with BUY
Krones reported in-line Q2 2021 revenues, which grew yoy, as the group’s end-markets recovered faster than expected. The order intake continues to impress, and the order backlog stood well above last year’s level.
Krones reported in-line Q2 2021 revenues, which grew yoy, as the group’s end-markets recovered faster than expected. The order intake continues to impress, and the order backlog stood well above last year’s level.
|
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare