AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Krones AG - Q2 in line; Initiate with BUY

AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Krones AG - Q2 in line; Initiate with BUY

Krones reported in-line Q2 2021 revenues, which grew yoy, as the group’s end-markets recovered faster than expected. The order intake continues to impress, and the order backlog stood well above last year’s level.

 

Krones AG (Initiation)

 

Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 2.7bn


BUY

PT EUR 120.00 (+39% potential)

 

Read

Krones reported in-line Q2 2021 revenues, which grew yoy, as the group's end-markets recovered faster than expected. The order intake continues to impress, and the order backlog stood well above last year's level. While pricing and direct costs remained under pressure, the increase in the top line and structural measures undertaken by the group last year supported a yoy expansion in the EBITDA margin.

