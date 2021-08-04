checkAd

DGAP-News CANCOM successfully completes sale of CANCOM Ltd. to Telefónica TECH

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.08.2021, 13:23  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision
CANCOM successfully completes sale of CANCOM Ltd. to Telefónica TECH

04.08.2021 / 13:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM successfully completes sale of CANCOM Ltd. to Telefónica TECH

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Cancom IT Systeme!
Long
Basispreis 49,84€
Hebel 13,75
Ask 0,53
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 57,21€
Hebel 13,75
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- Book gain from sale in the amount of EUR 225 million

- Transaction strengthens position for growth in the DACH region

Munich, Germany, 4 August 2021 - CANCOM SE has successfully completed the sale of its subsidiary CANCOM Ltd. to Telefónica TECH for an enterprise value of almost EUR 400 million. The closing of the transaction took place today, with CANCOM SE receiving cash of around EUR 390 million. The book profit of around EUR 225 million will be recognised in the CANCOM Group's profit for the period in the third quarter of 2021.

"Following the successful sale of CANCOM Ltd., we are now concentrating our efforts on the DACH region. Here we have already shown in the past that we can grow successfully through acquisitions and are a market consolidator," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE. "With the completion of the transaction we have laid a very good foundation for the further development of the CANCOM Group."

About CANCOM
As a Digital Transformation Partner, CANCOM accompanies organizations into the digital future. CANCOM supports customers to simplify complex enterprise IT and increase their business success through the implementation of modern technology. In order to comprehensively meet the IT needs of companies, organizations, and the public sector, CANCOM delivers tailor-made IT end to end from a single source.

The CANCOM Group's range of IT solutions includes consulting, implementation, services, and the management of IT systems. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise as well as a holistic and innovative portfolio that covers the IT requirements that are necessary for a successful digital transformation. As a hybrid IT integrator and service provider, the Company provides an integrated range of services and solutions including business solutions and managed services, such as cloud computing, analytics, enterprise mobility, IT security, hosting, and as-a-service offerings.

Seite 1 von 3
CANCOM SE Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CANCOM successfully completes sale of CANCOM Ltd. to Telefónica TECH DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Strategic Company Decision CANCOM successfully completes sale of CANCOM Ltd. to Telefónica TECH 04.08.2021 / 13:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CANCOM …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status consolidated financial statements FY 2020 and ongoing projects
DGAP-Adhoc: Beta Systems Software AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt abschliessendes Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rekordergebnis im ersten Halbjahr - Weitere Wertberichtigung auf das ...
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Quartal 2021
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon kündigt für 16. August 2021 Konferenzgespräch über erstes ...
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE achieves significant increase in net profit in the second quarter of 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:23 UhrDGAP-News: CANCOM schließt Verkauf der CANCOM Ltd. an Telefónica TECH erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13:23 UhrDGAP-News: CANCOM schließt Verkauf der CANCOM Ltd. an Telefónica TECH erfolgreich ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10:27 UhrCancom: Spannende Charttechnik - Ausbruch schon vor den Quartalszahlen? Trading-Tipp
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.07.21HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER stuft CANCOM auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft CANCOM auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
29.07.21Cancom: UK-Deal bringt dreistelligen Millionengewinn
4investors | Kommentare
29.07.21Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Auch nach den Fed-Beschlüssen nicht viel los im Dax
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.07.21Cancom verkauft Geschäft in Großbritannien und Irland für 400 Millionen Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten