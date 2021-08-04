checkAd

Clean Harbors to Acquire HydroChemPSC for $1.25 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 13:25  |  31   |   |   

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HydroChemPSC (HPC), from an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash transaction. HPC is a leading U.S. provider of industrial cleaning, specialty maintenance and utilities services. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in 2021.

With more than 240 service locations throughout the country, HPC serves a broad range of end markets including refining, chemical and utilities. Its services are built around providing solutions to customers focused on cleaning, maintenance and environmental compliance of essential, mission critical equipment and infrastructure.

“In a business where brand equity, customer service and reputation for safety are important, HPC is a recognized leader with terrific assets that will enhance our Environmental Services capabilities, particularly in the higher-value areas of specialty work and facility services,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Harbors. “This acquisition highlights our disciplined approach to M&A, which is geared around accretive transactions that create multiple cross-selling opportunities and drive waste into our network.”

HPC expects to generate revenues of approximately $744 million in 2021, with full-year Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $115 million. Clean Harbors estimates it can achieve cost synergies of $40 million from the acquisition after the first full year of operations, which would equate to a purchase multiple of 8.1 times on a post-synergized basis. The Company expects to fund the acquisition through a combination of available cash and the issuance of additional debt.

Key Strategic Benefits

Clean Harbors’ planned acquisition of HPC offers significant strategic benefits, including:

  • Brings on a talented and experienced leadership team with a track record of growth
  • Increases the size, scale and capabilities of the Industrial Services and Field Services businesses
  • Drives incremental volumes of waste into Clean Harbors’ incinerators, landfills and other waste treatment facilities
  • Adds deep customer relationships, including 180+ embedded locations
  • Improves Industrial Services safety profile through more automation and hands-free technologies
  • Generates considerable cross-selling opportunities, particularly in disposal and emergency response
  • Captures significant synergies in areas such as customer service, transportation, branch network, asset rentals, vehicle and tank refurbishment, subcontracting and procurement

HPC has more than 5,000 employees and operates a sizeable fleet of specialized vehicles and equipment. The fleet consists of more than 5,600 units including vacuum trucks, roll-off trucks, high pressure water blasters, and light duty vehicles. In addition, HPC is the only provider of industrial cleaning and specialty services with a dedicated manufacturing and technology center. HPC’s proprietary technology and ability to fabricate and create custom tools for complex or unique applications gives them a true competitive advantage.

Seite 1 von 3
Clean Harbors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Harbors to Acquire HydroChemPSC for $1.25 Billion Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HydroChemPSC (HPC), from an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash transaction. HPC is a leading …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
A Letter From President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Blizzard Entertainment
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:30 UhrClean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Clean Harbors to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten