Clean Harbors to Acquire HydroChemPSC for $1.25 Billion

With more than 240 service locations throughout the country, HPC serves a broad range of end markets including refining, chemical and utilities. Its services are built around providing solutions to customers focused on cleaning, maintenance and environmental compliance of essential, mission critical equipment and infrastructure.

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HydroChemPSC (HPC), from an affiliate of Littlejohn & Co., LLC, for $1.25 billion in an all-cash transaction. HPC is a leading U.S. provider of industrial cleaning, specialty maintenance and utilities services. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions, is expected to close in 2021.

“In a business where brand equity, customer service and reputation for safety are important, HPC is a recognized leader with terrific assets that will enhance our Environmental Services capabilities, particularly in the higher-value areas of specialty work and facility services,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Harbors. “This acquisition highlights our disciplined approach to M&A, which is geared around accretive transactions that create multiple cross-selling opportunities and drive waste into our network.”

HPC expects to generate revenues of approximately $744 million in 2021, with full-year Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $115 million. Clean Harbors estimates it can achieve cost synergies of $40 million from the acquisition after the first full year of operations, which would equate to a purchase multiple of 8.1 times on a post-synergized basis. The Company expects to fund the acquisition through a combination of available cash and the issuance of additional debt.

Key Strategic Benefits

Clean Harbors’ planned acquisition of HPC offers significant strategic benefits, including:

Brings on a talented and experienced leadership team with a track record of growth

Increases the size, scale and capabilities of the Industrial Services and Field Services businesses

Drives incremental volumes of waste into Clean Harbors’ incinerators, landfills and other waste treatment facilities

Adds deep customer relationships, including 180+ embedded locations

Improves Industrial Services safety profile through more automation and hands-free technologies

Generates considerable cross-selling opportunities, particularly in disposal and emergency response

Captures significant synergies in areas such as customer service, transportation, branch network, asset rentals, vehicle and tank refurbishment, subcontracting and procurement

HPC has more than 5,000 employees and operates a sizeable fleet of specialized vehicles and equipment. The fleet consists of more than 5,600 units including vacuum trucks, roll-off trucks, high pressure water blasters, and light duty vehicles. In addition, HPC is the only provider of industrial cleaning and specialty services with a dedicated manufacturing and technology center. HPC’s proprietary technology and ability to fabricate and create custom tools for complex or unique applications gives them a true competitive advantage.