AlsterResearch AG Update: TeamViewer AG - Q2/21 with lower-thanexpected billings TeamViewer posted slower-than-expected growth rates in billings and revenues in Q2, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 7ppt yoy due to increased promotional spend. Consequently, for 2021, it forecasts to reach the lower end of its earlier targets. Meanwhile, the group’s digitalisation (such as SAP’s partnership), connectivity and industry 4.0 solutions are key growth prospects to penetrate new markets. This should help it to achieve its targeted billings of over EUR 1bn by 2023.