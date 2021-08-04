checkAd

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC: CYAP) Updates Development Of Friendly and Fast Food Delivery, Groceries and Courier App

The next generation in delivery services.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTC PINK:CYAP), a company that intends to focus on using strategic investment strategies to fund, incubate, launch, and grow profitable, multiple businesses as wholly-owned subsidiaries, is pleased to announce it expects to beta test the Friendly and Fast Food delivery, groceries and courier app by the end of August 2021.

Friendly and Fast will provide customers the opportunity of placing an order at virtually any time, from anywhere, saving the time and resources typically spent on traveling to the actual location. Starting with food delivery services in its first stage of development, Friendly and Fast intends to extend its services to include grocery delivery and courier services during future development stages.

Initially focusing on food delivery services, this application will open its doors to limitless dining options and will allow its customers to browse diverse restaurants and cuisines. With Friendly and Fast, customers will be able to easily reorder custom and favorite orders, improve order accuracy and eliminate the time spent waiting in a long lines at the restaurant.

Friendly and Fast customers will continue to enjoy the minimal contact that online ordering can offer as it can accommodate busy schedules and allow customers to safely send all kinds of orders to friends, loved ones, and colleagues - an experience that will continue to be enjoyed.

Friendly and Fast is intend to be a worldwide application, and after the initial launch in the USA, it will then expand to other markets, including Europe, Canada, Australia, and others.

Considering the high competitiveness of the market, Friendly and Fast will differentiate itself by offering a friendlier application for its orders, as well as a cost-effective solution for delivery service for its corporate customers, such as restaurant owners, grocery stores, and couriers by working with lower margins than its competitors.

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide ecommerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason or will not be successful. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Nature Consulting, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address

9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.
Suite 5-53
Las Vegas, NV 89134
Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@cyberappsworld.com

SOURCE: Cyber Apps World Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658222/Cyber-Apps-World-Inc-OTC-CYAP-Update ...

Disclaimer

