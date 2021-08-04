checkAd

K+S Likely to Raise Outlook Again, but Shares Still Set to Fall, BofA Says

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – K S is likely to raise outlook yet again later this year, but shares probably won't rise much more from current levels, Bank of America analysts predicted. K S raised its 2021 EBITDA outlook yesterday to EUR 700-800 million (previously …

  • (PLX AI) – K+S is likely to raise outlook yet again later this year, but shares probably won't rise much more from current levels, Bank of America analysts predicted.
  • K+S raised its 2021 EBITDA outlook yesterday to EUR 700-800 million (previously EUR 500-600 million)
  • Potash prices are likely to stay high in the short-term, but face a large downward correction in the medium-term, BofA said
  • Potash affordability has fast deteriorated, limiting further upside, while Chinese stockpiling seems to have boosted crop prices temporarily: BofA
  • K+S remains a high cost producer with poor FCF generation and high capex: BofA
  • BofA rates K+S underperform, with price target EUR 10, implying 20% downside


