Changing Consumer Preferences to Natural Plant-based Food Ingredients to Provide Promising Growth Opportunities for Citrus Fiber Market, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturally sourced components from citrus fruits are popular among many individuals. One of the most commonly derived components is citrus fiber. Hence, the rising demand will decide the growth structure of the citrus fiber market during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Citrus fiber is a combination of insoluble and soluble fiber. It is extracted from peel or orange pulp. It acts as a dietary fiber and is rich in antioxidants. Starch digestion, reduced glucose adsorption, etc. are some major benefits imparted by citrus fibers. The advantages associated with citrus fibers will bring significant growth prospects.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on all the aspects related to the growth of the citrus fiber market. The TMR analysts predict the citrus fiber market would expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The citrus fiber market is projected to be valued over US$ 300 Mn in 2021 and is expected to surpass US$ 500 Mn by 2031.

Growing disposable income and rising awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle are projected to offer substantial growth prospects to the citrus fiber market. These fibers help in the prevention of digestive ailments, promote good heart health, and enhance the skin tone. Such benefits will serve as good growth generators for the citrus fiber market. The increasing consciousness about consuming plant-based diets is boosting the growth to a considerable extent. The growing popularity of citrus fibers due to its rich vitamins and mineral content will also bring profitable growth.