Atlas Energy Intelligence Report Ranks Ameresco as ESCO Market Leader by Revenue for 2020-2022

Atlas Energy Intelligence recently ranked Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, as the U.S. energy service company (ESCO) market leader by revenue for 2020-2022, according to its June 2021 report, “ The North American Energy Service Company (ESCO) Market .”

Source: Atlas Energy Intelligence Report: “The North American Energy Service Company (ESCO) Market”

Currently, the U.S. ESCO market is dominated by ten major organizations that collectively represent 70% of the industry. Ameresco leads the pack with an estimated 16.9% share of the market by revenue.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the U.S. and Canadian ESCO markets and provides clarity on the opportunities afforded to market participants by the energy transition. As government agencies face increasing pressure to take definitive action on climate change and innovate economic rebuilding efforts in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, ESCOs are poised to play an integral role in developing clean energy and diversifying offered energy solutions.

“When I started this company over 20 years ago, the importance of sustainability was not a topic that other businesses and the greater public were openly focused on,” said Ameresco CEO and Founder George Sakellaris. “Finally, we’ve reached a point where those conversations are no longer just conversations. They’re innovative, tangible projects that are actively transforming the way we view our world and are gaining us recognition by esteemed organizations like Atlas Energy Intelligence. We are honored to be included in such a notable ranking and cannot wait to continue this upward trajectory.”

According to Atlas Energy Intelligence, the North American ESCO market will increase from $4.9B in 2021 to $6.5B in 2027 at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% across all customer sectors. Organizations are drawn to ESCOs for their ability to help businesses achieve lower energy costs, reduce carbon emissions and boost resiliency.

“ESCOs today are called upon to go beyond energy efficiency and offer innovative distributed energy solutions that help customers address priorities such as decarbonization, resiliency, and others,” said Eric Bloom, managing director at Atlas Energy Intelligence. “In recent years, Ameresco has emerged as a market leader in the U.S. federal sector, and the company’s development of a broadened solutions portfolio has positioned them well for continued growth.”

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Atlas Energy Intelligence

Atlas Energy Intelligence is a market research and strategy consulting firm that helps all types of organizations - manufacturers, project developers and integrators, utilities, government agencies, and others - navigate the rapidly changing clean energy landscape by providing best-in-class market intelligence. The company’s deep expertise in analyzing market developments for renewable energy, energy efficiency, intelligent grid technologies, smart cities, and other segments of the clean energy sector helps position market leaders for success in the ongoing energy transition, providing them with the insights needed to sharpen their strategies, expand into new markets, and take advantage of transformational changes underway in the energy sector. To learn more, visit www.atlasenergyintel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005117/en/