checkAd

Surmodics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Updates Fiscal 2021 Revenue and EPS Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 13:30  |  17   |   |   

Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and updated its financial outlook for its fiscal 2021.

Summary of Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Revenue of $23.9 million, a decrease of 11% year-over-year
  • GAAP EPS of $(0.24), non-GAAP EPS of $(0.17)
  • PMA submission completed for SurVeil drug-coated balloon
  • FDA 510(k) clearance received for Sublime .018 RX PTA Dilatation Catheter
  • Successful first patient use of Pounce Thrombectomy System for arterial clot removal
  • FDA 510(k) clearance received on expanded indication for Pounce Thrombectomy System for use in vessels as small as 3.5 mm
  • Acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited expands thrombectomy platform to include venous clot removal

“We made substantial progress in our third quarter to advance our product pipeline, including the final PMA submission for our SurVeil drug-coated balloon. We continue to receive valuable and encouraging physician feedback on their clinical experiences using our Sublime and Pounce products,” said Gary Maharaj, President and CEO of Surmodics, Inc. “In addition, with our recent acquisition of Vetex Medical, we have expanded our innovative thrombectomy platform to be capable of removing both arterial and venous clots.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $23.9 million, compared to $26.9 million in the prior-year period. Medical Device revenue was $16.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $20.5 million for the prior-year period, a decrease of 18%. Medical Device revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 includes $1.0 million from our Development and Distribution Agreement with Abbott Vascular, Inc. (“Abbott”) for the SurVeil drug-coated balloon (“DCB”), compared to $7.6 million in the prior-year quarter, which included the impact of the achievement of the CE Mark milestone. In Vitro Diagnostics revenue was $7.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $6.4 million in the same prior-year quarter, an increase of 12%.

Diluted GAAP loss per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $(0.24), compared to earnings per share of $0.18 in the prior-year period. On a non-GAAP basis, loss per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $(0.17), compared to $0.21 in the same prior-year quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, Surmodics reported cash and investments totaling $72.0 million and no debt. Surmodics reported $2.8 million of cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures totaled $0.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited on July 2, 2021 was funded using $30 million of cash on hand and $10 million from the Company’s $25 million revolving credit facility.

Updated Fiscal 2021 Guidance

As a result of our operating performance in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, we are raising our full-year revenue guidance for fiscal 2021. We are increasing our fiscal 2021 revenue expectations to a range of $103.5 million to $105.5 million, from our previous revenue range of $101 million to $105 million. Diluted GAAP EPS for fiscal 2021 is now expected to range from a loss per share of $(0.10) to earnings per share of $0.05, compared with our previous expectations of a loss per share of $(0.05) to earnings per share of $0.20. Diluted non-GAAP EPS for fiscal 2021 is now expected to range from $0.16 to $0.31 per share, compared with previous expectations of $0.10 to $0.35 per share.

Conference Call Today at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Surmodics is hosting a webcast at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) today to discuss third quarter results. To access the webcast, go to the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com and click on the webcast icon. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days. A replay of the third quarter conference call will be available by dialing 888-203-1112 and entering conference call ID passcode 1161286. The audio replay will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, until 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

About Surmodics, Inc.

Surmodics is a leading provider of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. Surmodics is pursuing development and commercialization of highly differentiated medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. This key growth strategy leverages the combination of the Company’s expertise in proprietary surface technologies, along with enhanced device design, development, and manufacturing capabilities. The Company mission remains to improve the detection and treatment of disease. Surmodics is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. For more information, visit www.surmodics.com. The content of Surmodics’ website is not part of this press release or part of any filings that the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor for Forward-looking Statements

This press release, and disclosures related to it, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings expectations for fiscal 2021; expectations regarding design verification, process validation, and manufacturing validation related to the Company’s products; expectations regarding expansion of the potential range of uses of the Company’s products; the potential market position of the Company’s products; the anticipated fiscal 2021 full-year license revenue associated with the Development and Distribution Agreement with Abbott; expectations regarding FDA premarket approval of our SurVeil DCB and the receipt of a related milestone payment from Abbott; the ability of the Company’s portfolio of products to create significant long-term shareholder value; the Company’s strategy; expectations regarding the conduct and timing of clinical studies and the Company’s disclosures related to them; potential products in the Company’s development pipeline; plans for clinical product evaluations; potential future revenue amounts under our Development and Distribution Agreement with Abbott; expectations regarding royalty revenue growth, operating expenses and full-year tax expense; expectations regarding the future financial impacts of the acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited; and the adequacy of cash and investments to provide capacity to support the Company’s strategic growth initiatives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: (1) our ability to successfully develop and commercialize our SurVeil DCB (including realization of the full potential benefits of our agreement with Abbott), AvessTM DCB, SundanceTM DCB, and other proprietary products; (2) our reliance on third parties (including our customers and licensees) and their failure to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, market, and sell products incorporating our technologies; (3) possible adverse market conditions and possible adverse impacts on our cash flows; (4) the impacts, duration, and severity of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of responses to it on healthcare systems, the general economy, our business partners, and our operations; (5) our ability to integrate the acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited successfully and realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; and (6) the factors identified under “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent SEC filings. These reports are available in the Investors section of our website at https://surmodics.gcs-web.com and at the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Surmodics is reporting non-GAAP financial results including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP operating (loss) income percentage, non-GAAP (loss) income before income taxes, non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share, and the non-GAAP effective income tax rate. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial statements, provide meaningful insight into our operating performance excluding certain event-specific matters, and provide an alternative perspective of our results of operations. We use non-GAAP measures, including those set forth in this release, to assess our operating performance and to determine payouts under our executive compensation programs. We also are providing guidance on a range of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fiscal 2021. We believe that presentation of certain non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our results of operations from the same perspective as management and our board of directors and facilitates comparisons of our current results of operations. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies. Non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding GAAP measures but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with both our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliation of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP results provided for the specific periods presented, which are attached to this release.

Surmodics, Inc.
Tim Arens, 952-500-7000
ir@surmodics.com

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

12,084

 

 

$

11,987

 

 

$

33,969

 

 

$

33,731

 

Royalties and license fees

 

8,796

 

 

 

12,398

 

 

 

38,182

 

 

 

30,767

 

Research, development and other

 

2,993

 

 

 

2,498

 

 

 

9,014

 

 

 

7,823

 

Total revenue

 

23,873

 

 

 

26,883

 

 

 

81,165

 

 

 

72,321

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product costs

 

5,105

 

 

 

4,443

 

 

 

13,018

 

 

 

11,415

 

Research and development

 

12,246

 

 

 

13,324

 

 

 

36,003

 

 

 

37,401

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

7,885

 

 

 

7,416

 

 

 

22,815

 

 

 

21,092

 

Acquired intangible asset amortization

 

560

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

1,676

 

 

 

1,671

 

Acquisition transaction, integration and other costs

 

461

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

26,257

 

 

 

25,719

 

 

 

73,973

 

 

 

71,579

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(2,384

)

 

 

1,164

 

 

 

7,192

 

 

 

742

 

Other (expense) income

 

(127

)

 

 

47

 

 

 

(284

)

 

 

(118

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(2,511

)

 

 

1,211

 

 

 

6,908

 

 

 

624

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

(776

)

 

 

1,248

 

 

 

(2,382

)

 

 

3,445

 

Net (loss) income

$

(3,287

)

 

$

2,459

 

 

$

4,526

 

 

$

4,069

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net (loss) income per share

$

(0.24

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net (loss) income per share

$

(0.24

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

13,837

 

 

 

13,601

 

 

 

13,740

 

 

 

13,577

 

Diluted

 

13,837

 

 

 

13,786

 

 

 

13,959

 

 

 

13,775

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Assets

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(See note)

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

62,177

 

 

$

30,785

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

5,741

 

 

 

30,313

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

8,601

 

 

 

7,675

 

Contract assets - royalties and license fees

 

 

7,043

 

 

 

6,108

 

Inventories, net

 

 

6,316

 

 

 

5,966

 

Prepaids and other

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

5,761

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

94,112

 

 

 

86,608

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

29,112

 

 

 

30,103

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

 

4,050

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax assets

 

 

6,368

 

 

 

7,315

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

11,482

 

 

 

13,283

 

Goodwill

 

 

27,379

 

 

 

27,185

 

Other assets

 

 

4,696

 

 

 

4,269

 

Total Assets

 

$

177,199

 

 

$

168,763

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

5,151

 

 

 

5,200

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

12,511

 

 

 

13,692

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

 

17,662

 

 

 

18,892

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

11,035

 

 

 

10,796

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

7,670

 

 

 

8,020

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

36,367

 

 

 

37,708

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

140,832

 

 

 

131,055

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

$

177,199

 

 

$

168,763

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: Derived from audited financial statements as of the date indicated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Segment Information

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

% Change

 

Medical Device

 

$

16,755

 

 

70.2

%

 

 

$

20,514

 

 

76.3

%

 

 

(18.3

)%

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

 

7,118

 

 

29.8

%

 

 

 

6,369

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

Total revenue

 

$

23,873

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

26,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

% of Total

 

 

% Change

 

Medical Device

 

$

60,858

 

 

75.0

%

 

 

$

54,222

 

 

75.0

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

 

20,307

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

 

18,099

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

12.2

%

 

Total revenue

 

$

81,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

72,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

12.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical Device

 

$

(2,491

)

 

$

532

 

 

$

5,480

 

 

$

(1,344

)

 

 

 

 

In Vitro Diagnostics

 

 

3,378

 

 

 

3,254

 

 

 

10,407

 

 

 

9,315

 

 

 

 

 

Total segment operating income

 

 

887

 

 

 

3,786

 

 

 

15,887

 

 

 

7,971

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate

 

 

(3,271

)

 

 

(2,622

)

 

 

(8,695

)

 

 

(7,229

)

 

 

 

 

Total operating (loss) income

 

$

(2,384

)

 

$

1,164

 

 

$

7,192

 

 

$

742

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Surmodics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Amounts

Schedule of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flows from Operations

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(3,287

)

 

$

2,459

 

 

$

4,526

 

 

$

4,069

 

Income tax provision (benefit)

 

776

 

 

 

(1,248

)

 

 

2,382

 

 

 

(3,445

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,844

 

 

 

1,790

 

 

 

5,610

 

 

 

5,390

 

Investment income, net

 

(26

)

 

 

(124

)

 

 

(95

)

 

 

(584

)

Interest expense

 

59

 

 

 

29

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

99

 

EBITDA

 

(634

)

 

 

2,906

 

 

 

12,601

 

 

 

5,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition transaction, integration and other costs (1)

 

461

 

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

 

Loss on strategic investment (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

479

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(173

)

 

$

2,906

 

 

$

13,062

 

 

$

6,008

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

2,755

 

 

$

11,439

 

 

$

14,500

 

 

$

12,696

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guidance Reconciliation: Estimated Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

 

 

Fiscal 2021 Full-Year Estimate

 

 

Low

 

 

High

 

GAAP diluted EPS

$

(0.10

)

 

$

0.05

 

Amortization of acquired intangibles per diluted share (3)

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.19

 

Acquisition transaction, integration and other costs per diluted share (1)

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.07

 

Non-GAAP diluted EPS

$

0.16

 

 

$

0.31

 

Surmodics, Inc., and Subsidiaries

Net (Loss) Income and Diluted EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

 

 

Operating Loss

 

 

Operating Loss Percentage

 

 

Loss Before Income Taxes

 

 

Net

Loss

(5)

 

 

Diluted EPS

(6)

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

GAAP

 

$

23,873

 

 

$

(2,384

)

 

 

(10.0

)%

 

$

(2,511

)

 

$

(3,287

)

 

$

(0.24

)

 

 

(30.9

)%

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets (3)

 

 

 

 

 

560

 

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

560

 

 

 

530

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition transaction, integration and

other costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

1.9

%

 

 

461

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

$

23,873

 

 

$

(1,363

)

 

 

(5.7

)%

 

$

(1,490

)

 

$

(2,296

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

 

(54.1

)%

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

Operating Income Percentage

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

Net

Income (5)

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

GAAP

 

$

26,883

 

 

$

1,164

 

 

 

4.3

%

 

$

1,211

 

 

$

2,459

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

 

(103.1

)%

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets (3)

 

 

 

 

 

536

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

536

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

$

26,883

 

 

$

1,700

 

 

 

6.3

%

 

$

1,747

 

 

$

2,962

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

 

(69.5

)%

 

Surmodics, Inc., and Subsidiaries

Net Income and Diluted EPS GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

Operating Income Percentage

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

Net

Income (5)

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

GAAP

 

$

81,165

 

 

$

7,192

 

 

 

8.9

%

 

$

6,908

 

 

$

4,526

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

 

34.5

%

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets (3)

 

 

 

 

 

1,676

 

 

 

2.1

%

 

 

1,676

 

 

 

1,586

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition transaction, integration and

other costs (1)

 

 

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

461

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

$

81,165

 

 

$

9,329

 

 

 

11.5

%

 

$

9,045

 

 

$

6,573

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

27.3

%

 

 

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

 

 

Operating Income

 

 

Operating

Income Percentage

 

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

 

Net

Income (5)

 

 

Diluted EPS

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

 

GAAP

 

$

72,321

 

 

$

742

 

 

 

1.0

%

 

$

624

 

 

$

4,069

 

 

$

0.30

 

 

 

(552.1

)%

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible

assets (3)

 

 

 

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

1,671

 

 

 

1,559

 

 

 

0.11

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on strategic investment (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

479

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of CARES Act (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,768

)

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP

 

$

72,321

 

 

$

2,413

 

 

 

3.3

%

 

$

2,774

 

 

$

4,238

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

 

(52.8

)%

 

 
(1)

Represents expenses specifically associated with the business acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited; these expenses are not tax deductible.

(2)

In fiscal 2020, represents the loss recognized on the impairment of a strategic investment for which an effective rate of 21% was used to estimate the income tax impact.

(3)

Amortization of business acquisition-related intangible assets and associated tax impact. A significant portion of the business acquisition-related amortization is not tax deductible.

(4)

Represents the income tax benefit recognized from the carryback of net operating losses under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) enacted in March 2020.

(5)

Net (loss) income includes the effect of the above adjustments on the income tax provision (benefit), taking into account deferred taxes and non-deductible items. In both fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020, an effective rate of 21% was used to estimate the income tax impact of the adjustments, except that expenses occurring in Ireland have not been tax-effected as all tax benefits are offset by a full valuation allowance.

(6)

Potentially dilutive common shares resulting from dilutive common stock options and non-vested stock relating to restricted stock awards and restricted stock units have been excluded from the calculation of GAAP net loss per share as their effect was antidilutive for three months ended June 30, 2021 as a result of the GAAP net loss for the period.

 

Surmodics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surmodics Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Updates Fiscal 2021 Revenue and EPS Guidance Surmodics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRDX), a leading provider of medical device and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry, today announced results for its fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021 and updated its financial outlook for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine ...
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
A Letter From President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Blizzard Entertainment
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Surmodics Announces Successful First Patient Use of Pounce Thrombectomy System
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Surmodics to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 4
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Surmodics Builds Thrombectomy Portfolio with Acquisition of Vetex Medical Limited
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten